Dancing zombies “thrill” La Crescent audience with street version of Michael Jackson “Thriller” video

Norskedalen’s Ghosts and Toasts fundraising tasting event this Saturday
Two big events to celebrate Halloween at Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center in Coon Valley. While the Goulees in the Coulees family Halloween events for Thursday and Friday night have sold out, there are still tickets for the 21-and-over event Saturday night. The second year of Ghosts and Toasts will...
winonan.org
Disco down Huff: Winona State homecoming parade brings community together
Huff Street was filled with excitement for the annual Winona State University Homecoming Parade. The parade took place on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Clubs and organizations that participated lined up at 9 a.m. on Broadway by Windom Park and marched down to Mark Street. There certainly was no shortage of candy and 70s themed participants.
wizmnews.com
One last chance to hear details about La Crosse school referendum
A series of public meetings about the November La Crosse school referendum is scheduled to conclude Wednesday night, at a school which would be directly affected by consolidation plans. Logan High School hosts the information session, starting at 6:30. It’s the 11th such session in a series that began in...
wizmnews.com
County Board Vice Chair, Couleecap’s Kim Cable on homeless situation in La Crosse
A week away from the “campground” for unsheltered at Houska Park in La Crosse ending, county board vice chair Kim Cable joined WIZM on Tuesday, to discuss the homeless situation in the area. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online...
Man rescued after falling off bike on Hixon Forest trail
Crews were able to make contact with him about halfway up the bluff on a bike trail. They used specialized equipment to get him down the bluff and carry him out.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
wizmnews.com
Onalaska 17-year-old to be tried for knife attack on 15-year-old girl in her bedroom
A 17-year-old from Onalaska pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to kill a 15-year-old girl. Austin Bailey will be scheduled for trial in La Crosse County, following his arraignment Tuesday. Bailey is accused of stabbing the girl repeatedly and choking her while she was sleeping at her home...
wizmnews.com
Rattanasack still lining up witnesses for possible trial in 3 local murders
More than a year after three men were shot to death outside a La Crosse County quarry, one suspect in the murders is still working on his defense before a trial date can be set. During a court hearing on Monday, an attorney for Khamthaneth Rattanasack said a second expert...
wizmnews.com
Voters still have questions for La Crosse school leaders on $194M referendum to buy Trane building
The time to vote has arrived for people in the La Crosse school district, on whether to consolidate the two public high schools at a Trane Company building. That $194 million plan is now on the ballot, and voters had a final chance to question Superintendent Aaron Engel about the plan at Logan High Wednesday night.
Onalaska teen charged with attempted intentional homicide headed to trial
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide and armed burglary is headed to trial. 17-year-old Austin Bailey is accused of breaking into a 15-year-old girl’s home and trying to strangle her while she was asleep. According to the criminal complaint, the victim woke up when Bailey tried to stab her. He ran from the scene. When...
Xcel Energy reporting power outage in La Crosse’s Valley View Mall area
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Xcel Energy is reporting over 1,000 customers without power in the Onalaska-La Crosse area beginning earlier Sunday evening. The Xcel electric outage map reports that the outage, located in the Valley View Mall area in La Crosse, began shortly after 8 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 11:15 p.m. The cause of the outage...
wizmnews.com
Man suspected of ordering killings in La Crosse County triple homicide still lining up witnesses
More than a year after three men were shot to death outside a La Crosse County quarry, one suspect in the murders is still working on his defense before a trial date can be set. During a court hearing Monday, an attorney for Khamthaneth Rattanasack said a second expert witness...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political science prof. Tim Dale on the unpredictable Wisconsin voter
UW-La Crosse political science professor Tim Dale on WIZM. Dale specializes in political philosophy and American politics. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Flu cases on the rise in the La Crosse area
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The flu has officially made its way to our area and it has come early. Health officials at Gundersen Health System say there’s usually only one reported case during this time of year, but with the number of cases that they are seeing now, we can expect a rough and early flu season. “What we’re starting...
Thousands in Rochester Lose Power Due to Sunday Storms (Update)
Update 10-24 9:40 a.m.: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A line of late-season thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of customers in Rochester Sunday night. Rochester Public Utilities reported over 3,000 customers had lost power around 9 p.m. Crews has to navigate strong winds and lightening during power restoration efforts. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at the parking lot of Prairie Inn and Suites in Holmen. The Holmen Police Department said in a press release, it responded to a report of a disturbance outside of the hotel on Circle Drive around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
