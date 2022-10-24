ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Ex-Mets manager, Yankees coach interviews with Marlins

The Miami Marlins are looking for a new manager, and Rojas has reportedly been invited back for another interview. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish tweeted:. Sources: Marlins will interview former Mets Manager and current Yankees 3B Coach Luis Rojas for their...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benzinga

This Texas Man Will Win $75M If The Astros Win The World Series... But Here's The Catch

Baseball has a long history of traditions as America’s pastime. Over the last five years, there’s been a new tradition: the Houston Astros playing deep in October. The Astros, who historically had a tough time winning in the postseason, has won four American League pennants in the last six seasons. One fan, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, welcomes the newfound success with open arms and an open checkbook.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

What's happening to Bryce Harper's legacy home run ball?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everyone is still talking about Bryce Harper's legacy-defining home run Sunday that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The fan who caught the ball is sharing her plans on what to do with it.It was the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies' postseason future was hanging in the balance, with the team down a run and the air thick with tension.Then Harper blasted one with the ball sinking just beyond the left-field wall and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia, PA

