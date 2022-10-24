Patrick Mahomes’ postgame interview on Fox turned into a fun Chiefs group celebration

Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi stopped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a postgame interview following the Chiefs’ 44-23 win over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Mahomes was asked about shredding the vaunted San Francisco defense, then talked about how the new-look offense has done well this season. Before Mahomes could finish his second answer, tight end Travis Kelce crashed the interview.

Then wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling joined the fun and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. soon was on camera.

Viewers on Fox Sports saw a small Chiefs celebration break out and it was a fun interview .

Rinaldi asked Kelce how he’d celebrate National Tight Ends Day, which was Sunday, and he said: “Well, we got a bye week, so I get to celebrate it for a whole week.”

Mahomes added: “We’re going to celebrate it now. We’re gonna celebrate it.”

Kelce noted it’ll be a fun plane flight back to Kansas City.