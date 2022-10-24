Myrtle, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Myrtle.
The Mantachie High School basketball team will have a game with Myrtle Attendance Center on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Mantachie High School
Myrtle Attendance Center
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Mantachie High School basketball team will have a game with Myrtle Attendance Center on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
Mantachie High School
Myrtle Attendance Center
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
