Matthew Perry photographed for first time since admitting he came ‘close to dying’
Matthew Perry has broken his cover for the first time since revealing he came scarily “close to dying” from a past drug addiction. The actor, 53, was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, looking healthy and happy while working up a sweat. The “Friends” star was dressed casually in white basketball shorts with a red trim, a navy blue polo shirt and black sneakers with white socks. He sported sunglasses for the activity and kept them on for the car ride home. Earlier this week, Perry revealed that he almost died four years ago after his...
Matthew Perry once fell asleep while shooting a 'Friends' scene, but says he was saved by Matt LeBlanc before anyone noticed
While filming a "Friends" scene in the coffee shop, Matthew Perry said he fell asleep and was "nudged" awake by Matt LeBlanc before his line.
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions. Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir. The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his...
Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking in Diane Sawyer Interview Trailer
Watch: Matthew Perry's Exclusive Diane Sawyer Interview Sneak Peek. Matthew Perry is hoping to turn his battle with addiction into something positive. In an exclusive look at the trailer for his primetime interview with Diane Sawyer, airing Oct. 28 on ABC, the actor opens up about his struggles with addiction like never before—because he says he had no other choice.
Matthew Perry: How to tell which drugs I used during ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry writes in his forthcoming memoir that his changing appearance throughout 10 seasons of “Friends” serves as a dead giveaway for which drugs he was using at the time. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” the actor writes in “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” out Nov. 1. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.” Perry, 53, shares that by the end of the third season of the hit NBC sitcom, on which he played Chandler Bing,...
Matthew Perry remembers Jennifer Aniston called him out for alcohol abuse
Matthew Perry praised Jennifer Aniston for being a good friend amidst his sobriety struggles. The actor, who recently revealed he “nearly” died from heavy drug use, said his “Friends” co-star confronted him about his scary drug and alcohol use at the height of his career. In...
Matthew Perry Said He Spent An Estimated $9 Million On His Sobriety Journey And Recalled Being Taken To A Treatment Center After Shooting One Of “Friends”’ Most Iconic Episodes
Matthew Perry is speaking more candidly than ever before about his decadeslong struggles with addiction. In his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor — best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004 — opens up about his relationship with drugs and alcohol.
'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Huge Sum He Spent 'Trying to Get Sober'
Matthew Perry is opening up about the cost of fighting drug and alcohol addiction for over half of his life. The Friends actor, 53, revealed he's "probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober" in an interview with The New York Times published Sunday surrounding his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, out Nov. 4.
Matthew Perry Recalls Returning to Treatment After Filming This Iconic Friends Scene
Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry will never forget this scene in Friends. While the season seven finale in which his character Chandler weds Courteney Cox's Monica is a favorite among many fans, the actor, 53, is sharing the personal reason this episode is particularly memorable to him.
Matthew Perry’s Dating History: Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan, Neve Campbell and More
Matthew Perry is no stranger to high-profile romance — but he’s still searching for “The One.”. While the Friends alum would eventually go on to date his fair share of famous celebrities, Perry was vocal about the struggles of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight following the success of his NBC sitcom, in which he starred as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004.
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Matthew Perry says viewers can determine what drug he was using while filming Friends by looking at his body type on episodes of the show: 'When I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol'
Matthew Perry has shared a tongue-in-cheek guide to how you can tell what drugs he was using during his years in Friends, simply based off his appearance in the show. Perry, 53, laid bare the intimate details of his battle with substance abuse in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which drops on November 1.
Matthew Perry Went Back To Rehab Right After One Iconic ‘Friends’ Episode
Actor Matthew Perry is opening up about his years of drug and alcohol addiction. While his career was blowing up as he played Chandler Bing on Friends, he was also dealing with addiction and stints in treatment centers. Matthew admitted that right after one of the most iconic Friends episodes,...
Matthew Perry Talks About His Addiction Struggles with ABC's Diane Sawyer
Matthew Perry has figured out a way to break the cycle of addiction that gripped his adult life ... and it aligns with the name of the show that made him famous. Matthew is opening up about the disease that consumed him for decades in an upcoming ABC special with Diane Sawyer. He's on a mission to help others who have self-isolated, because he's a firm believer there's no way out unless you have a support system. He says, "Alone, you lose to the disease."
Matthew Perry: ‘I spent $9 million to get sober’
Matthew Perry spent at least $9 million to get sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, told The New York Times on Sunday (23.10.22) he spent a fortune trying to kick his drink and drug addictions, as he continues to promote his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.
