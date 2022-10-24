ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
Loris brings new spooky attractions for folks to enjoy

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, the city of Loris brought a haunted house attraction for folks to enjoy. The “Your Worst Nightmare” haunted house is located off Broad Street. Before the doors open, families are lined up to test their fears. “You step inside this...
