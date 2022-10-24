Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
More than 60 vendors to attend Arts and Crafts Festival in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — You're invited to come out to the 33rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival in Pawleys Island. It's hosted by the Precious Blood of Christ Church Catholic Women's Club. There will be more than 60 vendors, a used-book sale and a silent auction. And for...
wpde.com
Ready for Christmas? Events announced for first weekend of December in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you ready to feel the holiday spirit? Murrells Inlet is already preparing for the most wonderful time of year. There will be fun family-friendly events happening the weekend of Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The Christmas Tree Lighting is at Morse Park next...
‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
wpde.com
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
wpde.com
Georgetown Police Department looking for families in need this holiday season
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit early, by creating a new initiative to help families in need. Known as Miracle on Highmarket Street, the department is asking the community to nominate families in need of a Christmas miracle. Once nominations are...
wpde.com
Pennsylvania couple reunited with lost dog after Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family who got into a car crash in Florence while on a family road trip was able to reunite with their runaway dog. They were driving from Pennsylvania to Charleston and as they were getting on the I-95 exit in Florence County they got into a really bad car crash.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Fish Fry & BBQ fundraiser: $15 all-you-can-eat food
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you like fish? How about barbecue?. You can have both this Saturday at North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s annual Fish Fry & Barbecue Fundraiser. The Rescue Squad assists with EMS calls and water rescues. They also stand by at high school...
Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
GUIDE: Veterans Day events happening across the lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans will be celebrated throughout the Lowcountry with different events to honor them this Veterans Day. News 2 has compiled a list of local events happening in support of our Veterans: Charleston County The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will kick off downtown at 1 p.m. on November 6. The parade […]
WMBF
‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce. Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14. He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch...
wpde.com
Construction company begins 2nd phase of new apartment homes near Barefoot Landing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new residential community is coming to North Myrtle Beach. Sands Companies has begun the second phase of Seaglass Cottage Apartment Homes near Barefoot Landing Resort. NEW: Horry Co. senior marches through losing arm to bone cancer, makes it to state competition. Once...
WECT
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Columbus County Sheriff...
wpde.com
Deputies locate teenager that went missing out of Georgetown County on Wednesday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies say they have located a teenager that went missing in Georgetown County Wednesday afternoon. Massey left his home around 8:30 a.m. and had not been seen until around 2:20 p.m., when deputies say he had been located. Deputies said they were searching 30...
Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
wpde.com
Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach inducted into Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The historic Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach is being inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame. The award is presented to groups or individuals who are devoted to promoting and preserving Carolina Beach music, according to a release. Charlie's Place was a...
More than 150 job-seekers attend event hosted by Florence-Darlington Technical College, SC Works
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence-Darlington Technical College partnered with SC Works and the South Carolina National Guard on Tuesday to host a job fair at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology. More than 65 employers and 150 job-seekers attended the event. The school and SC Works team up for fairs in the spring and […]
live5news.com
Deputies find missing Georgetown teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a missing teen was found Wednesday afternoon. He was found shortly after 2 p.m.
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
WMBF
Loris brings new spooky attractions for folks to enjoy
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, the city of Loris brought a haunted house attraction for folks to enjoy. The “Your Worst Nightmare” haunted house is located off Broad Street. Before the doors open, families are lined up to test their fears. “You step inside this...
Comments / 0