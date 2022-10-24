Read full article on original website
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside
A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. “I feel like we lost our safe place,” homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian told KTLA. Tchoukadarian said...
A homeless man’s mission to feed LA's cats and birds
There is a man in South Los Angeles who doesn't have much, but everything he has, he spends feeding the birds and stray cats of Santa Monica. LA Times photographer Mel Macon and columnist Steve Lopez profiled Augustine Hurtado, the bird feeder who does more with less. Lopez joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today."
Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark
Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department Reminds Drivers to Beware and Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make...
Tunnel of Terror: SoCal's first haunted car wash
The Tunnel of Terror in Anaheim is a drive-thru car wash turned into a creepy ride for Halloween.
Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive
Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
More People Are Worried About Homeless Attacks Without Provocation
In Southern California, many people are worried about their safety as a result of recent random attacks increase by homeless people.
New Downey Animal Rescue Club
Many animal rescue groups are run by volunteers to help animals in need, like the Animal Rescue Club. It is important to help animal rescue organizations because many animals suffer from being used for entertainment, medicine, fashion, scientific advancements, and as exotic pets. Animal rescue organizations help save the animals and allow them to have a better life. They also need people who are willing to adopt or foster due to shelters being overcrowded.
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
Skunk Charges Lurking Coyote, Sends It Running With Tail Tucked
A reporter from New Westminster, a Canadian city in British Columbia, filmed an encounter between a coyote and a skunk in Friday’s early morning hours. In Moody Park, the city holds an array of urban wildlife. This showdown between the skunk and coyote was filmed on an iPhone camera.
Make a child’s Halloween special by sending a card
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ annual Halloween greeting card drive is going on now. Everyone is invited to participate by choosing one of three cards and writing a message. The cards will be delivered to the kids at CHLA on Halloween along with goody bags to celebrate the season.
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
Residents of condemned San Bernardino building face deadline to vacate
Monday was the deadline for hundreds of residents in San Bernardino to vacate the building they lived in after it was condemned by the city, though some are still struggling to find another place to live. Out of about 250 of the building’s residents, roughly 40 of them are left...
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
Dogs rescued from filthy, shuttered apartment complex in San Bernardino
Residents of a shuttered apartment complex at 340 W. 4th St. in San Bernardino have less than a week to vacate. But it’s not just residents who are looking for new homes, but some pets as well. Nine dogs were apparently abandoned inside one unit. Animal Control officers found them living in filth, surrounded by […]
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area
BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
