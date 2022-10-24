ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley

Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside

A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. “I feel like we lost our safe place,” homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian told KTLA. Tchoukadarian said...
PASADENA, CA
KCRA.com

Pickax-wielding woman smashes home's windows as baby sleeps in SoCal

A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A homeless man’s mission to feed LA's cats and birds

There is a man in South Los Angeles who doesn't have much, but everything he has, he spends feeding the birds and stray cats of Santa Monica. LA Times photographer Mel Macon and columnist Steve Lopez profiled Augustine Hurtado, the bird feeder who does more with less. Lopez joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark

Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
RIVERSIDE, CA
People

Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive

Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thedowneylegend.com

New Downey Animal Rescue Club

Many animal rescue groups are run by volunteers to help animals in need, like the Animal Rescue Club. It is important to help animal rescue organizations because many animals suffer from being used for entertainment, medicine, fashion, scientific advancements, and as exotic pets. Animal rescue organizations help save the animals and allow them to have a better life. They also need people who are willing to adopt or foster due to shelters being overcrowded.
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA.com

Make a child’s Halloween special by sending a card

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ annual Halloween greeting card drive is going on now. Everyone is invited to participate by choosing one of three cards and writing a message. The cards will be delivered to the kids at CHLA on Halloween along with goody bags to celebrate the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area

BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
LONG BEACH, CA

