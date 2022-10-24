ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, IN

Fox 19

Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them. On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 arrested following shooting outside Dollar General in Boone County

VERONA, KY (WXIX) -Boone County deputies arrested two people Sunday afternoon a shooting occurred behind the Dollar General in Verona. According to Major Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the store around 4:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Edwin Marcos Romero,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WDTN

Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of slamming, punching and kicking his dog

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a Cincinnati man Tuesday after he allegedly abused his dog. According to a complaint, Jabari Watkins, 28, slammed, punched, and kicked his American Bulldog, causing serious physical harm. It happened at his home on Main Street, the complaint reads. The dog is now with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
953wiki.com

Father And Grandmother Charged With Neglect Charge

October 21, 2022, @ 10:42 AM Madison Police responded to the area of Third Street & East Street reference a lost child. Upon officers arrival, they found an approximately two year old child, scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk. Officer's secured the child and transported the toddler to the Madison Police Department, where the Department of Child Services was summoned. DCS took possession of the child while officers continued efforts to locate the Child's caregiver.
MADISON, IN
1017thepoint.com

SHERIFF IDENTIFIES JAILER OVERCOME BY FENTANYL

(Richmond, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Wayne County law enforcement agent had become overcome by fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail and had to be revived with three doses of Narcan. Over the weekend, Sheriff Randy Retter provided an update. That person was identified as Jail Deputy Brandon Creech. Retter said that Creech collapsed shortly after removing a baggie from Daniel Cox. Creech was released after a few hours of observation at Reid Health. Cox could face additional charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Local pharmacy break-in under investigation

— Batesville Police are investigating a burglary George’s Pharmacy on State Road 46. Investigators say someone broke out one of the store’s large front windows, got into the business, and made off with an undisclosed amount of narcotics. Anyone with information is asked to call the Batesville Police...
Fox 19

Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
BLUE ASH, OH
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault

Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Oxford High School shooting: Teen gunman pleads guilty

The teen gunman who opened fire at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan last year has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges he faced. Ethan Crumbley, 16, entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning, The Associated Press reported. Crumbley was facing one count of terrorism and four counts of...
OXFORD, OH

