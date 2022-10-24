Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
Fox 19
Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them. On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to...
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
BREAKING: Standoff at home on U.S. 127 in Preble County ends in suspect’s arrest
PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:55 p.m. The standoff at a home on U.S. 127 in Lewisburg has ended in the arrest of the man who had refused to come out of the residence for more than 8 hours. He had been hiding in the home’s attic before surrendering...
2 indicted for multiple charges of fraud, theft, and unlawful securities practices in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County’s grand jury has indicted two men on multiple counts of securities fraud, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced. Aaron Pitman, 34, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, have been indicted with the following:. Four counts of aggravated theft. Three counts of unauthorized...
WCPO
Body camera footage shows woman kicking Boone County deputies, damaging cruiser
VERONA, Ky. — Two people have been charged after firing shots outside of a dollar store in Verona. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office claims Alexis Beaver, 22, fired several shots at her boyfriend, Edwin Romero, 40, Sunday afternoon near the Dollar General store on Verona Mudlick Road. After...
Indiana man sentenced in 'brutal and henious' murder of ex on Thanksgiving: 'Sh-t happens'
Christopher Allen of Muncie, Indiana, pleaded guilty Monday in the 'brutal and heinous' murder of his ex-girlfriend in the presence of their 2-year-old child in November 2020.
Fox 19
28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
Fox 19
2 arrested following shooting outside Dollar General in Boone County
VERONA, KY (WXIX) -Boone County deputies arrested two people Sunday afternoon a shooting occurred behind the Dollar General in Verona. According to Major Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the store around 4:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Edwin Marcos Romero,...
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
Fox 19
Man accused of slamming, punching and kicking his dog
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a Cincinnati man Tuesday after he allegedly abused his dog. According to a complaint, Jabari Watkins, 28, slammed, punched, and kicked his American Bulldog, causing serious physical harm. It happened at his home on Main Street, the complaint reads. The dog is now with the...
953wiki.com
Father And Grandmother Charged With Neglect Charge
October 21, 2022, @ 10:42 AM Madison Police responded to the area of Third Street & East Street reference a lost child. Upon officers arrival, they found an approximately two year old child, scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk. Officer's secured the child and transported the toddler to the Madison Police Department, where the Department of Child Services was summoned. DCS took possession of the child while officers continued efforts to locate the Child's caregiver.
1017thepoint.com
SHERIFF IDENTIFIES JAILER OVERCOME BY FENTANYL
(Richmond, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Wayne County law enforcement agent had become overcome by fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail and had to be revived with three doses of Narcan. Over the weekend, Sheriff Randy Retter provided an update. That person was identified as Jail Deputy Brandon Creech. Retter said that Creech collapsed shortly after removing a baggie from Daniel Cox. Creech was released after a few hours of observation at Reid Health. Cox could face additional charges.
Greenfield police seek to identify man seen with missing woman
Police are hoping the man has information on where Amber L. Kendall-Guffey might be.
WRBI Radio
Local pharmacy break-in under investigation
— Batesville Police are investigating a burglary George’s Pharmacy on State Road 46. Investigators say someone broke out one of the store’s large front windows, got into the business, and made off with an undisclosed amount of narcotics. Anyone with information is asked to call the Batesville Police...
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
Fox 19
Suspect arrested, victim identified in connection with shooting near UC’s campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that severely injured one person near UC’s campus. According to court records, Devin Bell, 24, did shoot Desco Strickland in the right leg on Monday in the 100 block of Calhoun Street around 4 a.m. Officers at the...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault
Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Oxford High School shooting: Teen gunman pleads guilty
The teen gunman who opened fire at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan last year has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges he faced. Ethan Crumbley, 16, entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning, The Associated Press reported. Crumbley was facing one count of terrorism and four counts of...
Comments / 0