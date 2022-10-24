Popeye’s to Experience Upgrades

The incoming Popeye’s renovations will take place at 4070 N Colorado Blvd, Denver CO 80216 , according to a commercial construction permit filed with the city.

The permit describes the project as follows:

“We will remove existing drive-thru menu boards and replace them with new menu boards, reusing the existing foundation and wiring, if feasible.”

These upgrades are just a few in a long line of Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken modernizations taking place across the country. For example, a recently updated Popeye’s in New Orleans included order-ready [menu] boards to service both flows of customers and a designated online order pick-up area. A new color was [even] added to the signature Popeyes orange, New Orleans teal as a tribute to the city where the famous brand was founded.

