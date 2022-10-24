ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Popeye’s to Experience Upgrades

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB2sv_0ik3DEtm00

The incoming Popeye’s renovations will take place at 4070 N Colorado Blvd, Denver CO 80216 , according to a commercial construction permit filed with the city.

The permit describes the project as follows:

“We will remove existing drive-thru menu boards and replace them with new menu boards, reusing the existing foundation and wiring, if feasible.”

These upgrades are just a few in a long line of Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken modernizations taking place across the country. For example, a recently updated Popeye’s in New Orleans included order-ready [menu] boards to service both flows of customers and a designated online order pick-up area. A new color was [even] added to the signature Popeyes orange, New Orleans teal as a tribute to the city where the famous brand was founded.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Denver Is Catching Up to 50 Cent's Love for Greeley Rapper Sauce.K

D'Angelo Garza, who goes by the stage name Sauce.K, has been writing lyrics since he was in the fourth grade. When he was growing up in Greeley, his fellow students teased him for his efforts to make music, bombarding him with negativity anytime he tried to share his lyrics or beats. "I would ask kids my age, 'Hey, what do you think of this?,' and right off the bat, it was just so negative," he recalls. "I always got negative feedback, and I had anxiety, so it took a lot of courage to even ask someone, just to get shut down."
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Chris Spears, CBS4 Denver Weather Fave: Why I Left TV for Retail

For more than eight years, forecaster Chris Spears was a staple on CBS4 Denver, where he built up a considerable fan base with his ultra-accessible style and devotion to giving practical advice. "To me, a TV meteorologist is a customer-service giver," he says. "We offer a product and give it to you to meet your needs — and that product is information. That's how I treated my job."
ARVADA, CO
Westword

Get Outside: The Best Secondhand Outdoor Shops In and Around Denver

Though the great outdoors may largely be free, let’s be honest: Mountain sports are costly. Say you want to get into climbing. You buy quickdraws, a climbing rope and uncomfortable shoes — and then find that you’re actually terrified of heights. Then what? There's also the environmental impact of buying new gear.
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Story Behind Denver’s Forgotten Haunted Mansion

Every old home deserves a ghost story — something that recalls its history, usually at its most tragic moments, but sometimes just when a former inhabitant refuses to leave. Consider it an undead history lesson: We are neither the beginning nor the end. I grew up in a haunted...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Customers cry foul over Fort Collins internet service provider closure

Customers of Front Range Internet Inc. in Fort Collins are crying foul. The Coloradoan reports they’re experiencing service interruptions and email troubles as the internet service provider plans to shut down, citing increased competition and rising costs. Many said they received no communication from the company about its plans to close up shop and are now struggling to change their email addresses. The company plans to transfer all wireless services to Vistabeam Internet on November 1. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
595
Followers
257
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy