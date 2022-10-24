Read full article on original website
FIRST LOOK at the Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Coming SOON to Disney World
Sometimes Disney World Annual Passholders can get some very special perks!. We’ve seen Disney release exclusive magnets, offer limited-time benefits at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and even provide a 25% discount on shopDisney between October 20th through October 31st. A NEW Annual Passholder-exclusive offering is coming soon to Disney World and we finally have a first look!
The Family Halloween Costume That Blew Us Away in Disney World
Okay, so how much fun is it to dress up in costumes for Halloween?. It’s even more fun when you get to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Today is a party day, which means that we’ve seen some fun costumes in Magic Kingdom this afternoon (we’re constantly impressed with the costumes!). But one family costume quickly became one of our favorites!
Reservations Now OPEN for Fantasmic! Dining Packages in Disney World
Everyone, get ready! November 3rd is coming up fast, and you know what that means. The popular Fantasmic! nighttime show is finally returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on that date! The show will bring back Sorcerer Mickey, Maleficent as an impressive dragon, and lots of other Disney characters (including some that will be new to this show!). In addition, Fantasmic! Dining Packages will be returning as well, later on in November. And we have some BIG news for anyone hoping to book one of those packages.
These 8 Disney Amazon DEALS Won’t Be Around When the Holiday Season Starts
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holiday season is almost here, which could mean get-togethers with family and friends, planning for a holiday party, and LOTS of shopping to do. We know this time...
NEW Disney Holiday MagicBand+ Designs Have Arrived Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holidays are approaching and you know what that means — Disney holiday merchandise!. We’ve already seen quite a few bits and baubles show up in the parks...
What’s New at Disney Springs: A “Secret” Treat
Disney World is made up of 4 different theme parks: EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, did you know about the 5th “park” in Disney World?. Disney Springs isn’t technically a park, so you don’t need to pay for a ticket...
How to Save $100 Per NIGHT on Your Next Disney World Trip!
Get ready to plan your next trip to Disney World AND save some cash!. At any given time, there may be a number of discounts offered for those heading to the Most Magical Place on Earth. Recently, we’ve seen a special offer announced for 2023 vacations (for a select group) and more discounts revealed. But now we’ve got all the details YOU need to know about a deal that could help you save some serious cash on your next trip.
Two Big Reasons You Might See An Empty Disney World in 2023
In 2022, we saw a BIG surge in crowds at Disney World. Disney executives said that the parks were more in demand than ever, and they weren’t wrong. In fact, only recently have we seen a glimpse of the normal ebb and flow of crowds that we’re used to seeing throughout the year.
DFB Video: Things You Should NEVER Do in Disney World
What should you never — and I mean NEVER — do on a Disney World vacation?. Let’s find out how to avoid RUINING your dream vacation, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the Things You Should NEVER Do in Disney World. Are you...
How Busy Is Disney World At Christmastime?
Well, we’re about to get into the ho-ho-ho-holiday spirit because it will soon be Christmastime at Disney World!. We’re ready to see all the pretty decorations, enjoy some fabulous food and entertainment from the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and go to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. But the holidays also bring something else to Disney World: crowds. So just how busy will Disney World be during the holidays?
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Something for Everyone on Your Gift List
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re back at Disney’s Animal Kingdom taking in all the sights and sounds of this adventurous park. Between snacks, attractions, and shopping — there’s almost always something new to see. It’s important to stay in-the-know if you’ve got an upcoming Disney World trip planned, so let’s take a look at what’s new at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s New at EPCOT: Garlic OYSTER Chips and Figment Merch!
Welcome to the Disney World park going through the most change right now — EPCOT!. EPCOT has been going through a major transformation — the park is seeing new rides, new restaurants, new attractions, and even got new “neighborhoods” at the front of the park. We’ve been keeping an eye on all of the updates, big and small, and we’re here to share them with you today!
runDisney Announces Virtual Queue For Buying Merchandise
If you’re attending the 2022 Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend, we’ve got some important news for you!. Disney has started using virtual queues for many big events — popular rides, the D23 Expo, and more. The half marathon will be joined by the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo, and now, Disney has announced they’ll be using a virtual queue to manage merchandise crowds at the event!
Extended Evening Hours Are Here To Stay at Disney World
If you’ve ever dreamed of staying inside a Disney World park after closing time so that you could get on more rides and enjoy the atmosphere without the big crowds, there’s a simple way to make that happen — just stay at a Disney Deluxe hotel!. Guests...
NEWS: Blizzard Beach Reopening DATE Announced for Disney World!
The Florida heat can be brutal sometimes, even in months that aren’t typically considered the usual time for warm weather. And, on those days, is there anything better than a dip in the wave pool or a trip down Summit Plummet?. Yep, we’re talking about one of Disney World’s...
A NEW Disney Holiday Tote Is Available Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Holiday decorations are being set up in the parks already and many of us have begun to pull out our festive clothes for the season. If you’re looking for...
FIRST LOOK at the NEW Frozen Area at Blizzard Beach in Disney World
Did you hear the news?! Blizzard Beach water park is REOPENING in Disney World soon!. The kids area of Blizzard Beach has gotten a Frozen makeover! Tike’s Peak has miniature slides and attractions for the little ones, and the area now has a new look. Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle is now in the area, and Olaf and his Snowgie pals are hanging out in the warm wading pool.
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Hotel Stays in 2023!
Vacationing at Disney World is expensive no matter how you look at it, but there are still some great ways to save BIG if you’re planning a trip right now!. You can opt for a Value hotel instead of a Deluxe one, consider having some groceries delivered to your hotel room to save on meals, and use rope drop instead of paying for Genie+. But if you want to save big without sacrificing anything, you should check out all the deals and discounts available right now — there are usually at least a few that can save you quite a bit of money. Now, there’s a NEW discount for Disney Visa Cardmembers!
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: TRON Construction Updates and a Popcorn Mystery
A missing snack, Walt Disney World Railroad construction, and a LOT of new souvenirs — Magic Kingdom has seen quite a few changes over the last few days!. If you haven’t been to Disney World recently, you’ve probably missed some of the updates over in Disney World’s most popular park. But don’t worry — we have all the info you need to stay current on the changes! Follow along with us as we show you everything that’s NEW in Magic Kingdom.
Temporary CLOSURE Announced for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is FINALLY going to reopen soon! It’s been closed for almost all of 2022, and in the meantime, Typhoon Lagoon (Disney World’s other water park) has been welcoming guests. However, that’s about to change. Blizzard Beach is going to reopen on...
