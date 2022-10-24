Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Odds for Aaron Judge’s 2023 Team
The Yankees are favored to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency but could face a stiff challenge in the Giants.
Former Dodgers Infielder Hired as New Manager of the Miami Marlins
He played with the Dodgers for one season.
‘New York, who’s your daddy?’: Pedro Martinez kicks Yankees while they are down after Astros sweep
Everything gets easier with time. Such is the case with Pedro Martinez, 18 years after he struggled in Game 2 of the 2004 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Martinez memorably conceded defeat that night, going as far as calling the Yankees his “daddy”.
Matt Olson Trade After One Season
The Oakland A's traded Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves before the start of the 2022 campaign, so with a season's worth of games behind us, how is the trade looking?
RUMOR: Yankees’ Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone decisions won’t please New York fans
The New York Yankees’ most recent postseason loss to the Houston Astros is the one that might sting the most. Aaron Judge’s historic season is over and he is now a free agent. Fans are furious with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. According to Andy...
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Is Dominating In Fall Baseball
The Arizona Fall League season is currently taking place. This is always a great chance for teams’ top prospects to shine and show what they’re made of, giving their respective teams an exciting glimpse into the future. One such prospect who is making some noise is Jordan Walker,...
Angels News: Former Manager Joe Maddon on Shohei Ohtani’s Impending Free Agency
Maddon spent a lot of time with Ohtani during his Angels' tenure.
Angels News: LA Outfielder Has A Personal Interest in the Phillies in the World Series
He's hoping to get himself some jewelry.
Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers
New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was recently introduced by the team. One question that everyone has been asking was posed to Bochy, per MLB.com. “I miss this game,” Bochy said in response to why he returned to the dugout. “There’s so many things about the game I miss – in the dugout, the competition, […] The post Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet San Diego Padres Josh Hader’s Wife, Maria Hader
Maria Hader was born to Norma Aguilar Macias on May 9, 1995. She hails from Corpus Christi, Texas, and has a younger brother named Diego. Their mom works at Corpus Christi Montessori School. Maria Hader’s Education and Career. In 2017, Josh Hader’s wife earned a bachelor’s degree in sports...
Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge to the Los Angeles Dodgers? The New York Yankees’ playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Astros has officially kicked off the Judge free agency sweepstakes- and the Dodgers are rumored to be interested in the towering slugger. But such interest could force the club to shuffle their alignment defensively. Dodgers All-Star […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What's next for the Padres' roster after their improbable postseason run?
The Padres made it to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, but their season came to a close yesterday when they were knocked off by the Phillies in five games. San Diego now turns its attention to the offseason, where they’ll face a decent amount of possible roster turnover around a star-studded core.
No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950
Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
Angels News: Three Former Halos Heading to the World Series with the Phillies
Some former Angels have a few big weeks ahead of them.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season
The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS
The Houston Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees Sunday night, 6-5. In a back-and-forth game, the Astros got a couple late hits and stellar work from their bullpen to close out the Yankees. In doing so, the Yankees made some postseason history that no one wants to be part of. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees fans skewer Hal Steinbrenner amid rumors of Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman returns
New York Yankees fans are still steaming mad over the frustrating way the team’s 2022 MLB season ended — via a sweep at the hands of the hated Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. They want heads to roll in the offseason, with most of their ire directed at Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.
Adam Wainwright reveals 2023 with Cardinals will be his last dance
Adam Wainwright previously announced that he will return for the 2023 season. However, Wainwright recently added that the 2023 campaign will be his final one in the big leagues, per Derrick Goold. “Yes, this will be the last one,” Wainwright said. “But everyone relax, let me go out and pitch. … I’m coming back to […] The post Adam Wainwright reveals 2023 with Cardinals will be his last dance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers Start Search for Pitching Coach
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young clarified whether the remainder of the coaching staff would return.
