San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Is Dominating In Fall Baseball

The Arizona Fall League season is currently taking place. This is always a great chance for teams’ top prospects to shine and show what they’re made of, giving their respective teams an exciting glimpse into the future. One such prospect who is making some noise is Jordan Walker,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers

New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was recently introduced by the team. One question that everyone has been asking was posed to Bochy, per MLB.com. “I miss this game,” Bochy said in response to why he returned to the dugout. “There’s so many things about the game I miss – in the dugout, the competition, […] The post Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet San Diego Padres Josh Hader’s Wife, Maria Hader

Maria Hader was born to Norma Aguilar Macias on May 9, 1995. She hails from Corpus Christi, Texas, and has a younger brother named Diego. Their mom works at Corpus Christi Montessori School. Maria Hader’s Education and Career. In 2017, Josh Hader’s wife earned a bachelor’s degree in sports...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge to the Los Angeles Dodgers? The New York Yankees’ playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Astros has officially kicked off the Judge free agency sweepstakes- and the Dodgers are rumored to be interested in the towering slugger. But such interest could force the club to shuffle their alignment defensively. Dodgers All-Star […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950

Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season

The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS

The Houston Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees Sunday night, 6-5. In a back-and-forth game, the Astros got a couple late hits and stellar work from their bullpen to close out the Yankees. In doing so, the Yankees made some postseason history that no one wants to be part of. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Adam Wainwright reveals 2023 with Cardinals will be his last dance

Adam Wainwright previously announced that he will return for the 2023 season. However, Wainwright recently added that the 2023 campaign will be his final one in the big leagues, per Derrick Goold. “Yes, this will be the last one,” Wainwright said. “But everyone relax, let me go out and pitch. … I’m coming back to […] The post Adam Wainwright reveals 2023 with Cardinals will be his last dance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

