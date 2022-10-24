Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
FROM BISHOP BRONCOS FOOTBALL – No JV Game This Friday
Unfortunately, the Boron Bobcats no longer have a JV football team. Our JV Bishop Broncos season has come to a close. Homecoming Friday night football is now varsity only. We will open gates at 5:00 PM. The pre game show begins at 6:00 and kick off is at 7:00 PM.
sierrawave.net
COMMUNITY EVENT FROM CALTRANS – Caltrans to Host Free Dump Day at the Bishop-Sunland Landfill and the Big Pine Transfer Station
What: Caltrans is hosting a free dump day Saturday, November 5, at the Bishop-Sunland Landfill and the Big Pine Transfer Station. Trash loads should be sorted and properly tarped before transporting to the transfer station. Dump Day events are organized to further the Caltrans goal of keeping our highways litter-free...
sierrawave.net
Become a UC Master Food Preserver Volunteer
The University of California Master Food Preserver Program invites adults interested in helping others learn about safe home food preservation to apply for certification as a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer of Inyo Mono County. The 2023 new volunteer training program is now open for applications at http://ucanr.edu/2023ucmfp. Prior food preservation experience is not required.
Comments / 0