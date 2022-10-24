Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman gave loaded pistol to 9-year-old as cops investigated ‘person with a gun’ call, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a woman gave her 9-year-old son a loaded pistol after Chicago police responded to a call about a person with a gun inside a West Side clothing store. Roslyn Price, 26, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago
An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CBS News
Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday. Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun. Incident time and location:. · October 25, 2022,...
Chicago police: Dirt bike riders surround woman's car, fire shots in Old Town
A group of dirt bike riders surrounded a woman in the Old Town neighborhood and one of the riders fired shots at her Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
Man reunited with dog who was taken during carjacking near United Center
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who carjacked a 56-year-old man near the United Center on Tuesday, while his dog was still in the car.Police said that man was sitting in his car after using an ATM in the 2300 block of West Madison Street around 5:45 p.m., when another man came up with a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and keys.The victim's dog, Bowie, was in the car at the time. The victim didn't put up a fight, and the offender drove off in the victim's blue Toyota Prius with Bowie still inside.Wednesday morning, the victim and Bowie were reunited. The victim said the dog was apparently let out of the car near Pete's Fresh Market. The person who found him took Bowie to Pack Life, a nearby doggie daycare center. Someone at Pack Life saw a post on NextDoor about the missing dog, and was able to reunite Bowie with his owner.Police are still searching for the car and the carjacker.
CBS News
Chicago Lawn shooting leaves woman hit in the face
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the face by an unknown suspect in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old victim told police the male suspect approached her in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street around 10:43 a.m. and demanded unknown items, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with stabbing man to death inside West Side residence
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man on Chicago's West Side Sunday night. Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Golden was in a fight with a 30-year-old man inside a residence in the 5100 block...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy carjacked woman at gunpoint in West Loop: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the West Loop. The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. According to Chicago police, the juvenile implied he had a handgun and forcefully took a vehicle...
Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
26-year-old woman fatally shot on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, 1 other hospitalized
A woman has been pronounced dead and a man was critically injured after they were shot Tuesday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, Chicago police said. Authorities said they have no one in custody.
Man, 18, shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was standing outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Wild video: Dirt bikers surround woman’s car, fire shots at her in Old Town
Chicago police are investigating after dirt bikers surrounded a woman’s car in Old Town and one of them fired shots as she tried to get away on Monday evening. A person living in a nearby high-rise caught most of the incident on video, including the shooting. The woman was not injured.
Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor. That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made.
5 women mugged across 3 Chicago police districts within an hour: CPD
No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Three suspects robbed 7 Northwest Side businesses in under an hour: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed seven businesses in under an hour Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders used a brick or a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, police said. Once the offenders were...
Police to announce charges in attack on postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are expected to announce charges Wednesday morning, days after another postal worker was attacked in Chicago, and this time, her USPS truck was stolen. It is the second known worker attacked this week. It happened at a gas station in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood around 9:15 Saturday morning. A letter carrier said she was assaulted while in her USPS truck. She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital and released shortly later. Police say the victim was trying to get into the truck when the offender, who was already inside,...
