Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
iheart.com
Boy Found Locked In Dog Kennel Said He Had Been Living Outside Since April
An anonymous tip led officers in North Carolina to a home where a nine-year-old boy was found locked in an outdoor dog kennel as temperatures dipped below freezing. According to WGHP, when deputies arrived, there was frost on the ground, and the boy was barefoot and wearing just a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
Sedgwick County Jail deputy recovering after inmate assault
A Sedgwick County detention deputy is recovering after being assaulted by an inmate.
