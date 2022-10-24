ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.

Around 4:25 p.m., a person walked into the Grocery Outlet store in Chinook Plaza and told an employee there was a bomb in a backpack. The Scappoose police arrived and evacuated the store, the rest of the shopping plaza and the parking lot.

Eye on Northwest Politics: Christine Drazan one-on-one

Deputies from Columbia County also arrived along with the Oregon State Police bomb squad. They found the backpack and discovered it was empty. Authorities said the backpack’s owner was also found and “he did not claim there was a bomb” and was cleared by investigators.

More than 3 hours after the initial call, the scene was cleared and all businesses re-opened. No one was hurt.

But the investigation is ongoing to find the person who told the grocery clerk about the alleged bomb.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

KOIN 6 News

