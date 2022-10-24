Read full article on original website
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Raleigh fire leaves four people without a home
At least four people are without a home after an accidental fire at an apartment building in north Raleigh.
North Raleigh apartment fire displaces 4 people; 1 unit severely damaged
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon fire severely damaged one apartment and led to a brief road closure in north Raleigh. Lyn Road was closed for about an hour after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just west of Creedmoor Road. Another apartment sustained smoke damage.
Durham home damaged in fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A semi-truck crash closed part of Interstate 885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near U.S. 70 and Exit 10. Police said the driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went...
Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cookie store in Raleigh was damaged and forced to close Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit it. But that is just a crumb of this story. After the Raleigh Fire Department shut down Crumbl Cookies, on Sherman Oak Place, for the day because of unsafe conditions, the store didn’t let the cookies end up in the trash.
Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.
Cary police investigating possible arson after apartment fire, officials say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are investigating a possible arson case after an apartment fire Monday night, officials said. The fire was reported just before 9:35 p.m. at an apartment at 5400 Koster Hill Place, according to Cary police Sgt. Kenric Alexander. A fire caused minor damage to...
1 seriously injured in shooting, apartment hit by gunfire in Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in broad daylight northeast of downtown Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of June Lane, which is at the Washington Terrace Apartments near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Milburnie Road, according to police.
SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate, then into building; 2 taken to hospital
The crash happened at the Canopy access control point, which is still closed as of late Monday afternoon.
Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95
DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
Man injured in Durham stabbing: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
Woman charged with murder in connection to Roxboro shooting
A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting, according to police.
Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash
Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street and seriously injured someone else.
18-month-old among six shot when gunfire erupts at celebration of life, NC cops say
The child was shot multiple times, officials said.
Durham’s streams get a C in water quality, here’s why
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year, the city of Durham publishes their “State of the Our Streams” report. The report tracks the health and cleanliness of the city’s creeks and rivers. This year, the city scored 77 out of 100 on the water quality index—giving them...
1 dead in daytime shooting in Roxboro; suspect arrested, police say
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed when an argument escalated in Roxboro Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pointer Street, according to a news release from Roxboro police.
Police ‘suspect juveniles’ in Cary mobile home fire, firefighters on scene
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and firefighters are responding to a fire in Cary Sunday afternoon, according to Cary dispatch. Officials said crews were called to the 1100 block of Morrisville Carpenter Road at about 1:46 p.m. Morrisville Police said they are at the scene and they “suspect juveniles.”...
Pedestrian dies after he’s hit by pickup truck driver who then smashes into tree in North Raleigh, police sources say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck that then crashed into a tree in north Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, a Raleigh police source said. The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the area of Fox Road near...
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 NC killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
