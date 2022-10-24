Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Raleigh mass shooting victim's fiancé questioned vigil's focus
Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims. Steele said he feels lied to and that Sunday's Raleigh Healing Together event carried too much of a political tone. Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of...
18-month-old among six shot when gunfire erupts at celebration of life, NC cops say
The child was shot multiple times, officials said.
'I love you': Wife of Officer Torres delivers moving tribute during memorial service in Raleigh
"Gabe - I cannot thank you enough for giving me the opportunity to be a mommy. You were the best daddy."
Teen accused of Orange County double murders moves closer to adult charges
The bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in rural Efland in the western part of the county last month.
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say
OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
Raleigh fire leaves four people without a home
At least four people are without a home after an accidental fire at an apartment building in north Raleigh.
Toddler in intensive care after shooting that injured 6 people during celebration
OXFORD, N.C. — A toddler is in the ICU after a shooting that injured a total of six people Monday. This shooting occurred in Oxford, northeast of Durham. The Police Chief said that the 18-month-old child was hit by bullets several times. A 64-year-old was also hospitalized in this...
Hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed in North Carolina neighborhoods in recent weeks
The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks.
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
Fayetteville city councilmember's daughter shot to death
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night. The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
'I wish we didn't have to do this': Memorial ride held for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sunday morning a line of motorcycles and vehicles moved through downtown Raleigh. It was a memorial ride for Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres, killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. The event is organized by Operation Fly our Flag, a non-profit that honors military members and first responders....
Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
1 seriously injured in shooting, apartment hit by gunfire in Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in broad daylight northeast of downtown Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of June Lane, which is at the Washington Terrace Apartments near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Milburnie Road, according to police.
Fayetteville community still in shock after teen's shooting death: 'We are extremely sadden'
She was a student at 71st High School. Cumberland County Schools.
Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
18-month-old among 6 shot in North Carolina
On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown.
