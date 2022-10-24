Broncos Biggest Studs & Duds in 16-9 Loss to Jets

It's the same story, just a different week, as the Denver Broncos again fielded arguably the best defense in the NFL, with an offense that might be the worst in the league. Despite having a backup quarterback, the Broncos looked almost identical to the previous six games offensively, and the coaching decisions were, again, highly questionable as the New York Jets emerged victorious on Sunday, 16-9.
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
A rising Republican politician described by the New York Times as “Donald Trump in lipstick” is picking a fight with the NFL. Kari Lake, Republican nominee for Arizona Governor, is daring the league to pull Super Bowl LVII from the state over her controversial political positions. During an...
The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A wise man once said, "Chaos is a ladder." All right, scratch that. Let's not look to Petyr Baelish of "Game of Thrones" for much in the way of life advice. But looking across the NFL landscape in Week 8, it's easy to understand the sentiment. As it sits right...
There's no change with the top two teams in Sporting News' 2022 weekly power rankings going into Week 8 as the Eagles and Bills, the respective NFC and AFC favorites to get to Super Bowl 57, both were idle. But that doesn't mean things didn't get busy behind them coming out of Week 7.
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
The Broncos have already filled his roster spot by signing RB Marlon Mack off of the 49ers’ practice squad. Boone will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return. Boone, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an...
