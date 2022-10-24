La Junta, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has announced the arrest of "one of Crowley County's most wanted." According to the USMS, 34-year-old Salvador Bailon has been arrested in connection with the September 14 attempted homicide of his common-law wife. He was taken into custody Monday night as part of a multi-jurisdiction operation in La Junta, Colorado.

