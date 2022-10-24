ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

La Junta, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in La Junta.

The Fowler High School basketball team will have a game with La Junta High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Fowler High School
La Junta High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
7th Grade Middle School Boys Basketball

The Fowler High School basketball team will have a game with La Junta High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

Fowler High School
La Junta High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
8th Grade Middle School Boys Basketball

Community Policy