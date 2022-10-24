Maben, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Maben.
The Winona Christian School basketball team will have a game with East Webster High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Winona Christian School
East Webster High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Winona Christian School basketball team will have a game with East Webster High School on October 24, 2022, 15:03:00.
Winona Christian School
East Webster High School
October 24, 2022
15:03:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
