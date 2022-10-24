ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Huntsville.

The Westminster Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Oakwood Adventist Academy on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Westminster Christian Academy
Oakwood Adventist Academy
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Westminster Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Oakwood Adventist Academy on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

Westminster Christian Academy
Oakwood Adventist Academy
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themadisonrecord.com

James Clemens Band attracts highest praise at marching competitions

MADISON – 2022 definitely has been ‘the’ year for James Clemens High School Competition Marching Band. The band and its auxiliary units have ranked consistently high in the ratings . . . even claiming the top spot in scoring for all bands. Like most bands in the...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Multiple school districts to close early for weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple school districts are closing early Tuesday due to the threat of potentially severe weather. Schools across north Alabama will be closing early due to the threat of potentially severe weather. The following schools will close early:. Lawrence County Schools - 11:45 a.m. Lauderdale County Schools...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
doppleronline.ca

Fundraiser would’ve made Kirwin proud

From the retired big leagues to the tinniest of Timbits, Saturday night’s Toronto Maple Leaf Alumni games and fundraiser, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Huntsville, proved to be a great event. The Huntsville arena was packed and there wasn’t an empty spot in the parking lot!. This...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

BBB of North Alabama to host ‘Shred Day’ in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama (BBB) will host a “shred day” in Athens this weekend. A “shred day” provides an opportunity for residents and small businesses to shred important documents and protect identities in a “quick and easy drive-thru setup.” The following services will be available: Document shredding: Only […]
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Multiple storm sirens out of service in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are multiple storm sirens in Huntsville that are out of service Tuesday while they await repairs. According to the City of Huntsville, three sirens in Huntsville will not be operational Tuesday and residents should have other ways to receive warnings. The three sirens that are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
579
Followers
778
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy