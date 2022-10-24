ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in crash near Lake Los Angeles

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m....
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

$20K reward offered in Los Angeles County gas station murder

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information on a man found shot to death at a Los Angeles County gas station. The victim, Issac Padilla, 30, was found fatally shot on July 11, 2021 around 11:23 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived at an Arco gas station on the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

CBS LA

One dead, one injured in hookah lounge shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in Valley Glen. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene and is currently at large. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana

Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
FONTANA, CA
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

On Sunday evening, a hit-and-run driver killed Bruce Phillips while he was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Ted Watkins Park. Phillips was married to Helen Jones, a longtime activist whose son, John Horton, died in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles in 2009. While law enforcement initially attributed Horton’s death to suicide, Horton’s medical report showed signs of severe physical trauma, prompting Jones to file a wrongful death lawsuit in 2015. The case was settled in 2016, and Jones received $2 million from Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

ABC10

2 teens die, 8 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Two teenagers died and eight other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A person was struck and killed in South Los Angeles Monday evening. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. in the area of 8539 S Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Sylmar Crash Publicly Identified

A 33-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sylmar was identified Monday. Charly Mederos died from multiple blunt trauma, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. Saturday to the westbound Foothill (210)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed on Hollywood area freeway

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A person was killed in a crash Monday on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park

Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]

