Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Driver booked for murder, bail set at $4 million after Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teenagers
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people.
2 People Died, 8 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Porter Ranch (Porter Ranch, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Porter Ranch. The officials stated that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in crash near Lake Los Angeles
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m....
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
$20K reward offered in Los Angeles County gas station murder
Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information on a man found shot to death at a Los Angeles County gas station. The victim, Issac Padilla, 30, was found fatally shot on July 11, 2021 around 11:23 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived at an Arco gas station on the […]
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
At least 2 detained in connection to string of arson fires in North Hollywood area
Nobody was hurt, but authorities believe it was part of a series of at least 10 other small fires that were set off in the area within the span of an hour.
One dead, one injured in hookah lounge shooting
One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in Valley Glen. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene and is currently at large.
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
knock-la.com
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
On Sunday evening, a hit-and-run driver killed Bruce Phillips while he was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Ted Watkins Park. Phillips was married to Helen Jones, a longtime activist whose son, John Horton, died in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles in 2009. While law enforcement initially attributed Horton’s death to suicide, Horton’s medical report showed signs of severe physical trauma, prompting Jones to file a wrongful death lawsuit in 2015. The case was settled in 2016, and Jones received $2 million from Los Angeles County.
Fire Sparks Near Monrovia Commercial Building; Person in Custody
A second-alarm pallet fire was burning in Monrovia Monday evening, and a person of interest was taken into custody.
2urbangirls.com
One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
2 teens die, 8 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Two teenagers died and eight other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A person was struck and killed in South Los Angeles Monday evening. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. in the area of 8539 S Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person was...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Sylmar Crash Publicly Identified
A 33-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sylmar was identified Monday. Charly Mederos died from multiple blunt trauma, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. Saturday to the westbound Foothill (210)...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed on Hollywood area freeway
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A person was killed in a crash Monday on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident
The 36-year-old man who was shot on Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive has been identified by Oxnard Police as Ronald Charles Apodaca Jr. The post Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park
Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
Comments / 0