Northland Pines´ Nora Gremban Headed to State: Medalist Honors at Oconto Falls Division 2 Girls Cross Country Sectional

onfocus.news
Phillips Girls Cross Country Headed to State After Winning Division 3 Sectional
The Phillips Girls took first place at the Division 3 Cross Country Sectional, hosted by Phillips, and are headed to state. Leading the way for the Loggers was Meredith Meriak, who finished 5th overall. The Loggers had 65 points, ahead of second place Chequamegon with 79 points. Rib Lake/Prentice freshman...
WSAW
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man last seen on Sept. 30 has been found dead. Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause’s body was found in Rolling Stone Lake on Oct. 24.
langladecounty.org
Antigo's Trailblazing Fred Berner, His Legacy Welcomes You!
Antigo, the county seat of Langlade County, Wisconsin, was home to Fred Berner. A longtime editor and publisher of the Antigo Daily Journal, Fred was a key supporter of his community's efforts to develop an in-town, nonmotorized trail system. In October, just shy of three years since he died at age 71, the newest section of that network will be dedicated in his name.
WJFW-TV
Ribbon-cutting to be held for iconic T-bird Country Bridge at LUHS
MINCOQUA (WJFW) - The Iconic T-Bird Country Bridge is coming back to Lakeland Union High School (LUHS) this Friday. The T-Bird Bridge Panel will be placed above the LUHS entrance to Highway 70. The bridge is scheduled to arrive at LUHS on Fri., Oct. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 11...
oshkoshnorthstar.org
School board to decide the future of Merrill School building
At the regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 26, the Oshkosh Area School District board members will vote to determine the future of the soon-to-be vacant Merrill School building. The school district plans to demolish the school and use that area for an Olympic size track and field. According to Deputy Superintendent...
thecitypages.com
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
