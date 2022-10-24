Northland Pines´ Nora Gremban Headed to State: Medalist Honors at Oconto Falls Division 2 Girls Cross Country Sectional

Antigo, the county seat of Langlade County, Wisconsin, was home to Fred Berner. A longtime editor and publisher of the Antigo Daily Journal, Fred was a key supporter of his community's efforts to develop an in-town, nonmotorized trail system. In October, just shy of three years since he died at age 71, the newest section of that network will be dedicated in his name.

ANTIGO, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO