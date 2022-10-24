ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle River, WI

Northland Pines´ Nora Gremban Headed to State: Medalist Honors at Oconto Falls Division 2 Girls Cross Country Sectional

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake

PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man last seen on Sept. 30 has been found dead. Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause’s body was found in Rolling Stone Lake on Oct. 24.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
langladecounty.org

Antigo's Trailblazing Fred Berner, His Legacy Welcomes You!

Antigo, the county seat of Langlade County, Wisconsin, was home to Fred Berner. A longtime editor and publisher of the Antigo Daily Journal, Fred was a key supporter of his community's efforts to develop an in-town, nonmotorized trail system. In October, just shy of three years since he died at age 71, the newest section of that network will be dedicated in his name.
ANTIGO, WI
oshkoshnorthstar.org

School board to decide the future of Merrill School building

At the regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 26, the Oshkosh Area School District board members will vote to determine the future of the soon-to-be vacant Merrill School building. The school district plans to demolish the school and use that area for an Olympic size track and field. According to Deputy Superintendent...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy