Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers still not worried after third-straight loss

By Brandon Carwile
 3 days ago
It’s going to take more than three straight losses to get a rise out of the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is one of the best in the business at keeping a level head, and it was required of him again after the team dropped to 3-4 on Sunday with a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The four-time MVP has led what felt like insurmountable comeback seasons in the past. Coincidentally, the Packers started 4-6 in 2016 before turning things around after a loss in Washington. Green Bay won six games in a row to close out the regular season after Rodgers famously said he felt like they could run the table.

However, for that to even be a possibility, he will have to raise his game to an MVP level. That hasn’t been the case this season, with Rodgers averaging 228 passing yards per game, coupled with the lowest quarterback rating of his career.

Rodgers didn’t flinch, though, when asked about his past declarations. 2016 was obviously under different circumstances and winning out seemed “really plausible” in the words of Green Bay Press Gazette’s Pete Dougherty. After the game, Dougherty asked Rodgers if making the playoffs still felt plausible, to which fired Rodgers fired back without a sense of self-doubt.

“You’re goddamn right it does,” Rodgers said. “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us.”

Some of the best teams to go on playoff runs were battle-tested in the regular season. The Packers would definitely fall under that category in a state of so much disarray.

Playoffs are the bare minimum for this franchise, to which Rodgers still feels like he is the right person for the job when it comes to righting the ship.

That was certainly the case in the past, but this group doesn’t look anything like previous Packers teams. Traditionally, Rodgers-led offenses have carried them to wins, but right now, they can’t even do the simple things to sustain drives. A combination of dropped passes, costly penalties, and poor execution running the ball led to today’s debacle and has been a similar storyline for much of the season.

Identifying the issues is easy, whereas trying to fix them in time to save the season feels implausible. If Rodgers can help form a competent offense that reaches the playoffs by the end of the season, it might end up being one of the greatest feats of his career.

However, it isn’t going to be easy. The Packers just got through the easiest part of their schedule with a 1-3 record and now have to travel to Buffalo to take on the 5-1 Bills fresh off a bye. That said, Rodgers is ready for the challenge.

“This week, nobody is going to give us a chance going into Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. The chance to get exposed, shoot, might be the best thing for us.”

