State Fair of Texas welcomed more than two million visitors
DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas closed its 2022 on Sunday, with a record-breaking 2,547,289 people attending during the 24-day run. Big Tex is done for the year! More than 583,000 Fletcher's corny dogs were sold, and someone even broke the Guinness World Record. The fair's resident strongman "Mighty...
New poll watcher guidelines roll out in Texas, but some worry about intimidation efforts
Early voting is underway across Bexar County, renewing concerns for some about voter intimidation. But experts we spoke to say the line between poll watching and voter intimidation isn't always clear. In Texas, a poll watcher is a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of...
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
Michael 'Travis' Stevens: Candidate for the Texas State Board of Education
SAN ANTONIO - Michael ‘Travis’ Stevens is the Republican candidate for the Texas State Board of Education District 1. "Dr. Stevens grew up in a Military family and fell in love with San Antonio when his parents were stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Upon graduation from High School, Dr. Stevens moved back to San Antonio, to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. While in college, he met and married his wife of 18 years and together, they are raising three amazing boys in the beautiful city of Helotes.
Teacher arrested after allegedly keeping missing boy in her home for almost 2 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WKRC) - A California public school teacher was arrested after, police say, she kept a missing boy in her house for almost two years. Holga Olivares, 61, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from parents, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Antonio for campaign as early voting for November begins
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott was in town Monday making a Get Out the Vote stop at Chris Madrid's. Abbott took an optimistic tone in his remarks, touting economic wins under his conservative leadership. Abbott's family was present, and the governor did not miss the chance to point...
Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. An hours-long search for a kidnapping victim in West Helena ended Tuesday evening with the "victim" in custody and police calling the abduction a hoax. Following a wide-reaching plea for help on Facebook, investigators with the Helena-West Helena Police Department searched for...
Angi Aramburu: Candidate for Texas House of Representatives
SAN ANTONIO - Angi Aramburu is the Democratic candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 122. “I am running because we are not being represented by our current leaders. As a mom, community leader, and a small business owner, I want decisions to be made with me, my family, and my neighbors in mind - not the popular culture war of the day.
'Unorthodox and questionable': Maryland AG slams Mosby's handling of Adnan Syed case
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Calling her conduct “unorthodox and questionable,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh lambasted Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s handling of the Adnan Syed case in a motion filed Tuesday. In the 57-page filing, Frosh's office questions the validity of the alleged...
