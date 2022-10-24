ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

State Fair of Texas welcomed more than two million visitors

DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas closed its 2022 on Sunday, with a record-breaking 2,547,289 people attending during the 24-day run. Big Tex is done for the year! More than 583,000 Fletcher's corny dogs were sold, and someone even broke the Guinness World Record. The fair's resident strongman "Mighty...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Michael 'Travis' Stevens: Candidate for the Texas State Board of Education

SAN ANTONIO - Michael ‘Travis’ Stevens is the Republican candidate for the Texas State Board of Education District 1. "Dr. Stevens grew up in a Military family and fell in love with San Antonio when his parents were stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Upon graduation from High School, Dr. Stevens moved back to San Antonio, to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio. While in college, he met and married his wife of 18 years and together, they are raising three amazing boys in the beautiful city of Helotes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Angi Aramburu: Candidate for Texas House of Representatives

SAN ANTONIO - Angi Aramburu is the Democratic candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 122. “I am running because we are not being represented by our current leaders. As a mom, community leader, and a small business owner, I want decisions to be made with me, my family, and my neighbors in mind - not the popular culture war of the day.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy