ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Missing NJ man’s brother arrested by Paterson cop under scrutiny

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MmN8z_0ik3B7jW00

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — The brother of a New Jersey man who disappeared eight months ago was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday by the same officer who handcuffed the still-missing Felix de Jesus on Feb. 2, a Paterson law enforcement source confirmed.

Giovanni de Jesus was arrested early Sunday after uniformed officers responded to a 911 call from his girlfriend’s house in Paterson, the source said. One of the responding cops was Jacob Feliciano, who was wearing a body cam back on Feb. 2 when he and his partner briefly took Felix de Jesus into custody outside a deli on Union Avenue in Paterson. Police said a woman had complained Felix de Jesus was harassing her.

Faces of the missing: Help bring them home

Felix de Jesus, 41, was never seen again.

The two officers said they dropped de Jesus off at Westside Park near the Passaic River, but they had turned off their body cams inside the patrol car, so this was never verified by video footage.

Giovanni de Jesus and his brother, Eric, spent weeks combing the Passaic River looking for signs of their older brother, Felix, who has never been found. Investigators said they learned at least five people saw Felix de Jesus by a hangout near the river, after police had dropped him off.

The Internal Affairs Division of the Paterson Police Department spent months investigating the case before clearing the two officers of wrongdoing. City Hall then released portions of the body cam footage.

The police source said when Officer Feliciano and his partner responded to the domestic violence call Sunday, they had no idea Giovanni de Jesus would be there.  The officers reportedly called for another unit to take over.

The source said Giovanni de Jesus allegedly shoved his girlfriend and she fell to the ground, so Paterson police charged him with domestic violence assault, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer. They also charged him with criminal mischief for allegedly trying to kick out the windows of a police car.

PIX11 News left a message for the de Jesus family lawyer, Jeffrey Patti, on Sunday night and was waiting for a response.  PIX11 News also reached out to Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale, but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 27

Eric B Mckenzie
3d ago

really they were cleared of any wrong doing, were they ever disciplined for leaving their body cams in the police cruiser.

Reply(5)
7
Leo Smith
2d ago

It was wrong doing to turn off the cameras and let an intoxicated person free by a river. It is their responsibility for his welfare

Reply
4
G V
2d ago

I can't believe no charges were put on the cops. SMH🙄. Once a person is arrested it's the cops to transport him to jail or hospital. NOT BY A RIVER. 🤬🤬🤬🤬 The cops should be charged.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Jersey City ATM robber left behind his Hudson jail inmate ID

A man who robbed $800 from a Jersey City ATM customer at a Downtown bank Wednesday almost made a clean getaway. The robber hasn’t been apprehended yet, but it is just a matter of time after the man left behind a Hudson County jail personal property receipt and inmate identification card, police said in radio transmissions.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. serial killer faces arraignment for 15-year-old's murder

NEWARK, N.J. -- Convicted New Jersey serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is back in court Wednesday to face arraignment in the murder of a Newark teenager.Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, who was last seen in 2016. Her remains were found three years later.Investigators claim Wheeler-Weaver strangled the teen after meeting her online and arranging to meet in person. Last year, he was sentenced to 160 years in jail for killing three women and the attempted murder of a fourth. 
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn woman, 97, was not threatened by dognapper, police probe finds

MAPLETON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police have determined there was no crime committed when a 97-year-old Brooklyn woman reported someone had tried to take her beloved dog Monday, authorities said in an update on the case. Police previously said an unidentified person confronted the woman while she was standing outside her home with the pooch near […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide

A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

5 sought in Staten Island shooting that wounded student, 14: NYPD

HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding five people wanted in connection to a shooting near Tottenville High School that injured a 14-year-old boy, now believed to be an unintended victim of the attack. The victim was leaving the school around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday when one person from among […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Paterson Times

17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting

A teenager was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Monday afternoon. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 25th Street and 17th Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. Police said the victim, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Man stabbed during fight in Hell’s Kitchen, police say

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the groin after a fight broke out in Hell’s Kitchen Wednesday morning, police said. The 29-year-old victim was slashed following a dispute between two groups of people near West 43rd Street and Twelfth Avenue at around 2 a.m., police said. The man was taken to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Manhattan subway station trying to break up fight

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities. The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man found fatally shot in hall of Manhattan NYCHA building: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a NYCHA apartment building in East Harlem early Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers responding to a 911 call around 2:40 a.m. found the victim, 37, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the fourth-floor hallway of the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Queens man accused of shooting girl, 14, in the neck, two others, police say

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of shooting three teens, including a 14-year-old girl who was struck in the neck, during an argument in Fresh Meadows in April, police said Tuesday. Jordan Jerome, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYPD apologizes for response after woman tracked down man who beat her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park

The NYPD has issued a public apology over its lackluster response to the calls of a distraught dog owner who tracked down the man suspected of beating her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park. In the most recent chapter in what has become an ongoing saga, Jessica Chrustic last week followed — and then ended up being chased — by the man she says beat her dog to death. Chrustic said she waited ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy