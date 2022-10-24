ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Route 1000 program in the state for new drivers

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UfpX_0ik3B3Cc00

KX News spoke with Lisa Hauf from the North Dakota Farm Bureau about the Route 1000 program in North Dakota.

Getting a driver’s license is an exciting and defining moment in your life. With this excitement, however, comes an added level of responsibility.

Route 1000 is a program that will help you take that important step in becoming a safer driver. Watch the full interview to learn more or visit https://www.ndfb.org/route1000/ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
NEBRASKA STATE
KX News

CYBER MADNESS: Are North Dakota high schools up to the challenge?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Does your school have a select group of cyber super sleuths? They might be a perfect fit for Cyber Madness. On October 24, North Dakota’s Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley announced the second upcoming annual Cyber Madness High School Tournament, established by the state government’s EduTech division. This three-round tournament is […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

“Super weed” found in three more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Data survey ranks America’s safest states — and North Dakota doesn’t even make the top 25

(KXNET) — A new data survey offers some questionable, eyebrow-raising results on North Dakota and the definition of “safety” in the state as a whole. Personal financial information website WalletHub generated a data-driven report on 2022’s “50 Safest States in America.” The report compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics ranging from the percentage […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KX News

NASA inspirational speaker visits North Dakota

Edward Gonzales, the NASA Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Lead, still gets excited about when he realized he wanted a career with NASA. “I was five, that’s when I decided I wanted to work for NASA back in elementary, and middle school. Things I used to watch it was all NASA-heavy,” Gonzales said. A dream […]
NEW TOWN, ND
KX News

The North Dakota winter outlook

This winter, we are favored to see on average below-normal temperatures between the months of December and February. This doesn't mean we can't have warm spells. Just that in the long run, the trends are that we'll average colder than normal.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Falling oil prices to spur lower taxes for ND drillers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Unless oil prices increase dramatically in the remaining days of October, North Dakota’s treasury won’t be banking the benefits of a tax increase on drillers that has bumped state tax collections by $120 million since June, the state tax commissioner said Monday. The increase in state oil tax collections was possible […]
TEXAS STATE
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy