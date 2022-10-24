Route 1000 program in the state for new drivers
KX News spoke with Lisa Hauf from the North Dakota Farm Bureau about the Route 1000 program in North Dakota.
Getting a driver’s license is an exciting and defining moment in your life. With this excitement, however, comes an added level of responsibility.
Route 1000 is a program that will help you take that important step in becoming a safer driver. Watch the full interview to learn more or visit https://www.ndfb.org/route1000/ .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
