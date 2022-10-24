Read full article on original website
Vincennes University unveils new $4.8M tech labs on campus
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University has recently presented the addition of three new technology labs to its campus. The Center for Applied Robotics and Automation (CARA), the Additive Manufacturing and Reverse Engineering Center, and HURCO Advanced CNC Machining Technology Center were introduced to the campus last month during an open-house event.
UPDATE: Terre Haute police impersonated through scam calls
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Today the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has received 2 separate reports of scam phone calls in which someone is impersonating law enforcement. Officials from the Terre Haute Police Department said that both calls happened this morning from different phone numbers, but are believed...
Vincennes leaf pick-up schedule 2022
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes has recently released the official schedule for leaf pickup around the communities. The guidelines state that residents should not mix twigs, limbs, or branches in with their leaf piles as it will cause clogs in the intake hose used by the city to collect the leaves, adding that as a general rule the city does not pick up branches or limbs.
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-70 have reopened following Tuesday semi crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said, “All lanes of I-70 eastbound at the 47-mile marker are now open. Everyone please have a safe commute to work this morning.”. According to Ames the cause of the crash was unsafe lane movement. 1st Update: Sgt....
UPDATE: Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. on October 24. Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that multiple structures caught fire.
