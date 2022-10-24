Read full article on original website
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
Independence man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence, Missouri, man who was inebriated when he fired a pistol from his apartment patio pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a stolen firearm. The man, 42-year-old Reggie L. Teagues, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possessing a stolen firearm. In pleading...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
Two individuals extradited to Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Jackson County on October 24th after he allegedly set fire to a car in Grundy County on October 13th. Forty-six-year-old Trevenio Davis was extradited to Grundy County on October 25th. Davis has been charged with...
Sheriff: Man escaped from custody at Kansas City hospital
PLATTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate 38-year-old Jacob Meineker. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road, according to the Platte County Sheriff. Meineker was last seen wearing blue hospital pants with no shirt and no shoes.
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
Hearings continue for men convicted of KCK murder requesting new trials
The hearing involves former Kansas City, Kansas Detective Roger Golubski facing federal civil rights charges.
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
Update: Escaped inmate from northeast Kansas prison apprehended
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
