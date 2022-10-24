ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Post

U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence, Missouri, man who was inebriated when he fired a pistol from his apartment patio pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a stolen firearm. The man, 42-year-old Reggie L. Teagues, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possessing a stolen firearm. In pleading...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS
kttn.com

Two individuals extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Jackson County on October 24th after he allegedly set fire to a car in Grundy County on October 13th. Forty-six-year-old Trevenio Davis was extradited to Grundy County on October 25th. Davis has been charged with...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

Sheriff: Man escaped from custody at Kansas City hospital

PLATTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate 38-year-old Jacob Meineker. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road, according to the Platte County Sheriff. Meineker was last seen wearing blue hospital pants with no shirt and no shoes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
KANSAS CITY, MO
