PLATTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate 38-year-old Jacob Meineker. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road, according to the Platte County Sheriff. Meineker was last seen wearing blue hospital pants with no shirt and no shoes.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO