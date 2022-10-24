Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Gov. DeSantis announces measures to expedite debris removal, housing
The governor announced an agreement between the state and the Federal Emergency Management Administration to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties.
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Crist trade barbs at debate, overnight standoff ends peacefully and concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect sunshine with a few clouds mixed on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A little humidity may make it feel like the upper 80s for some spots away from the coast. The beaches will be a...
Florida Weekly
Florida requires licensed contractors for mold mitigation
Homes throughout the region bear the telltale scars of water inundation, their walls tainted by waterlines reaching feet above the floor. Floodwaters not only made a visible mark, but they also left behind an ideal breeding ground for mold and a slurry of e coli-contaminated category-3 black water, said Brian Bland, a licensed Florida mold remediator and owner of iMold Water Damage & Mold Restoration.
floridapolitics.com
DEP air quality data shows emissions in Florida are the lowest on record
DEP data shows above-average air quality year-round in the Glades despite some complaints about sugarcane burns. Emissions in the state of Florida are the lowest on record, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), despite seasonal impacts from Saharan dust and wildfires. On Oct. 13, for example, the...
click orlando
What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Medical examiner reports outline how Hurricane Ian victims died
Medical examiner reports show at least 109 people in 19 Florida counties died as a result of Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths were caused by drowning when people didn't evacuate.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
CBS News
Local experts study Tampa Bay water quality after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program is testing the water in the Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian. Experts say we could see some major environmental impacts from the storm. "A cleaner, healthier Tampa Bay contributes to about 1 in...
Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances being monitored for development
The tropics have been relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida last month. But with just about a month left to go in hurricane season, we are seeing some activity once again.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Property fraud a real problem in Northeast Florida, county clerks say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Trade Commission found in a 2019 report that the Sunshine State leads the way when it comes to scams of any kind. Now, county clerks in northeast Florida are trying to prevent property fraud schemes devised to steal your home or business. >>> STREAM...
Palm Beach Post Editorial Board on Florida Governor's race: Forward with Charlie Crist
Political debates seldom settle matters of logic, as they pretend. The televised spectacles unfold more like coliseum sport, with some of us rooting for the incumbent lion and some, the gladiator. Monday's confrontation between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former governor and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist was no different. So much...
A student filmed a fight at a Central Florida school. Administrators are trying to expel him
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Like most 15-year-olds, Jayden Carpenter should be spending his days furthering his education, doing his best to raise his grades and hanging out after school with friends. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The past few weeks, however, he has been resigned to...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
NHC watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center said it is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic basin as of Tuesday afternoon.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat Tours
There are many reasons that Floridians and visitors enjoy state parks. Many are partial to the parks with natural springs. Others like the parks that offer organized wildlife viewing. Some enjoy opportunities to take tours. Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park offers the opportunity for all of these and more.
aclufl.org
Why Ron DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Bust Is Already Falling Apart in Court
This op-ed first appeared in Slate. Body cam footage released last week by The Tampa Bay Times and The Miami Herald depicts arrests made by local police in August of Florida residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election while allegedly ineligible. The arrests were made on orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Office of Election Crimes and Security—also known as his election police.
