ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Florida requires licensed contractors for mold mitigation

Homes throughout the region bear the telltale scars of water inundation, their walls tainted by waterlines reaching feet above the floor. Floodwaters not only made a visible mark, but they also left behind an ideal breeding ground for mold and a slurry of e coli-contaminated category-3 black water, said Brian Bland, a licensed Florida mold remediator and owner of iMold Water Damage & Mold Restoration.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

DEP air quality data shows emissions in Florida are the lowest on record

DEP data shows above-average air quality year-round in the Glades despite some complaints about sugarcane burns. Emissions in the state of Florida are the lowest on record, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), despite seasonal impacts from Saharan dust and wildfires. On Oct. 13, for example, the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Local experts study Tampa Bay water quality after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program is testing the water in the Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian. Experts say we could see some major environmental impacts from the storm. "A cleaner, healthier Tampa Bay contributes to about 1 in...
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
aclufl.org

Why Ron DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Bust Is Already Falling Apart in Court

This op-ed first appeared in Slate. Body cam footage released last week by The Tampa Bay Times and The Miami Herald depicts arrests made by local police in August of Florida residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election while allegedly ineligible. The arrests were made on orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Office of Election Crimes and Security—also known as his election police.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy