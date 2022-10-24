INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer jumped into the top 10 of the NCAA Super Region 3 rankings on Wednesday (Oct. 26). This is the second of three weekly editions of the regional rankings to be released by the NCAA. The Tigers were not among the 12 listed in the first edition, but sit at No. 10 in the rankings this week.

HAYS, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO