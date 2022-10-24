ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

⚽ Nine Tiger women named All-MIAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State had nine players named to the All-MIAA Women's Soccer team for the 2022 season on Wednesday (Oct. 26). The Tigers had one first-team selection, two second-team selections, three third-team selections, and three honorable mention picks. The nine honorees matches the second-most for a season in program history.
Hays Post

⛳ FHSU's Brasser charges to Tulsa Cup title

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Morgan Brasser claimed her second individual title of this fall season by charging up the leaderboard in the second round at the Tulsa Cup, held at par-72 Forest Ridge Golf Club. Brasser fired a 1-under par round of 71, coming from seven shots back of the lead at the start of round two to claim the tournament by one stroke. She finished at 5-over par overall, a total of 149.
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men leap into NCAA II Central Region rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer jumped into the top 10 of the NCAA Super Region 3 rankings on Wednesday (Oct. 26). This is the second of three weekly editions of the regional rankings to be released by the NCAA. The Tigers were not among the 12 listed in the first edition, but sit at No. 10 in the rankings this week.
Hays Post

🏐 Tigers come up short to No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Volleyball fell in four sets to No. 8 ranked Nebraska-Kearney on Tuesday evening (Oct. 25) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers evened up the match with a convincing second-set win and held a lead in the fourth, but the Lopers made a late burst to avoid a fifth set. UNK moved to 24-3 overall, 14-3 in the MIAA, while FHSU is now 10-15 overall and 5-12 in the MIAA.
Hays Post

⛳ Tiger men finish eighth, Mills in top-20 at Tulsa Cup

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team placed eighth at the Tulsa Cup played at The Club at Indian Springs, a par-72 layout. Maddux Mills was the top Tiger finisher in a tie for 19th individually at 7-over par. The tournament was only 36 holes, played in damp conditions due to rain in the Tulsa area.
Hays Post

🏈 FHSU's Brandt named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State defensive back Sam Brandt was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday (Oct. 24), presented by Mammoth Sports Construction. He was instrumental in Fort Hays State picking up a 27-14 win over Central Missouri this past Saturday in Hays.
Hays Post

⚽ HHS boys drop regional opener

HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team dropped their postseason opener Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Andover in the first round of the 5A West Regional. Andover (8-6-2) advances to the reginal final where they will play No. 2 seed Emporia Thursday. The Indians end their season with a 10-6-1...
Hays Post

🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference

Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Sam Brandt and offensive lineman Riley Setlik talked with the media Tuesday before they travel to Emporia Saturday to take on Emporia State.
Hays Post

Inaugural Founders’ Week events scheduled at NCK Tech

BELOIT — NCK Tech Foundation has announced its inaugural Founders’ Week at NCK Tech. In 1963, a group of Trailblazers envisioned the need for a local technical education institution, and with their guidance and tenacity, NCK Tech was the first technical college established in the State of Kansas in 1964.
Hays Post

Hays school district receives Kansans Can Star recognitions

The Hays school district received several awards under the Kansans Can Star Recognition. These recognitions are based on state accreditation standards. USD 489 was honored with a silver award for post-secondary effectiveness and social emotional growth, a bronze award for kindergarten readiness and a copper award for academic preparedness for post-secondary education.
Hays Post

111th House race flyer draws statement from Hammond

A mailer that arrived in Hays-area mailboxes this weekend has drawn the ire of 111th House challenger Ed Hammond. The mailer, paid for by Topeka-based PAC Kansas Family Voice, misnamed Hammond as "Tom." In a statement, Hammond said he the use of the name — the name of his deceased...
Hays Post

LETTER: Amendment an unnecessary power grab by Legislature

In the Oct. 12 forum between Rep. Barb Wasinger and challenger Ed Hammond, Rep. Wasinger advocated for a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would give the Legislature the authority to revoke or suspend regulations adopted by state agencies. She said this amendment is meant to keep unelected bureaucrats from creating unnecessary or overreaching regulations. However, this amendment is an unnecessary power grab by the Legislature.
Hays Post

