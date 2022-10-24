Read full article on original website
Related
⚽ Nine Tiger women named All-MIAA
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State had nine players named to the All-MIAA Women's Soccer team for the 2022 season on Wednesday (Oct. 26). The Tigers had one first-team selection, two second-team selections, three third-team selections, and three honorable mention picks. The nine honorees matches the second-most for a season in program history.
⛳ FHSU's Brasser charges to Tulsa Cup title
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Morgan Brasser claimed her second individual title of this fall season by charging up the leaderboard in the second round at the Tulsa Cup, held at par-72 Forest Ridge Golf Club. Brasser fired a 1-under par round of 71, coming from seven shots back of the lead at the start of round two to claim the tournament by one stroke. She finished at 5-over par overall, a total of 149.
⚽ Tiger men leap into NCAA II Central Region rankings
INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer jumped into the top 10 of the NCAA Super Region 3 rankings on Wednesday (Oct. 26). This is the second of three weekly editions of the regional rankings to be released by the NCAA. The Tigers were not among the 12 listed in the first edition, but sit at No. 10 in the rankings this week.
🏐 Tigers come up short to No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Volleyball fell in four sets to No. 8 ranked Nebraska-Kearney on Tuesday evening (Oct. 25) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers evened up the match with a convincing second-set win and held a lead in the fourth, but the Lopers made a late burst to avoid a fifth set. UNK moved to 24-3 overall, 14-3 in the MIAA, while FHSU is now 10-15 overall and 5-12 in the MIAA.
⛳ Tiger men finish eighth, Mills in top-20 at Tulsa Cup
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team placed eighth at the Tulsa Cup played at The Club at Indian Springs, a par-72 layout. Maddux Mills was the top Tiger finisher in a tie for 19th individually at 7-over par. The tournament was only 36 holes, played in damp conditions due to rain in the Tulsa area.
🏈 FHSU's Brandt named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State defensive back Sam Brandt was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday (Oct. 24), presented by Mammoth Sports Construction. He was instrumental in Fort Hays State picking up a 27-14 win over Central Missouri this past Saturday in Hays.
⚽ HHS boys drop regional opener
HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team dropped their postseason opener Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Andover in the first round of the 5A West Regional. Andover (8-6-2) advances to the reginal final where they will play No. 2 seed Emporia Thursday. The Indians end their season with a 10-6-1...
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Sam Brandt and offensive lineman Riley Setlik talked with the media Tuesday before they travel to Emporia Saturday to take on Emporia State.
Inaugural Founders’ Week events scheduled at NCK Tech
BELOIT — NCK Tech Foundation has announced its inaugural Founders’ Week at NCK Tech. In 1963, a group of Trailblazers envisioned the need for a local technical education institution, and with their guidance and tenacity, NCK Tech was the first technical college established in the State of Kansas in 1964.
🎙 Hays Arts Center features 3 exhibits, including ceramics, multi-media art
The Hays Art Center is featuring three exhibits now through Nov. 22. "Intuitive" features the work of former Fort Hays State University art instructor Kathleen Kuchar and Ron Michael, FHSU grad and director of the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg. Meder said she thought the energy and process...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 24, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and player guest Pat Kelly from Monday, October 22, 2022. Tiger Talk airs on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM) at noon live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
Hays school district receives Kansans Can Star recognitions
The Hays school district received several awards under the Kansans Can Star Recognition. These recognitions are based on state accreditation standards. USD 489 was honored with a silver award for post-secondary effectiveness and social emotional growth, a bronze award for kindergarten readiness and a copper award for academic preparedness for post-secondary education.
111th House race flyer draws statement from Hammond
A mailer that arrived in Hays-area mailboxes this weekend has drawn the ire of 111th House challenger Ed Hammond. The mailer, paid for by Topeka-based PAC Kansas Family Voice, misnamed Hammond as "Tom." In a statement, Hammond said he the use of the name — the name of his deceased...
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
Ellis Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat postponed to Oct. 30
Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat food drive in Ellis has bee postponed because of wind today. The event has been rescheduled to 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
LETTER: Amendment an unnecessary power grab by Legislature
In the Oct. 12 forum between Rep. Barb Wasinger and challenger Ed Hammond, Rep. Wasinger advocated for a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would give the Legislature the authority to revoke or suspend regulations adopted by state agencies. She said this amendment is meant to keep unelected bureaucrats from creating unnecessary or overreaching regulations. However, this amendment is an unnecessary power grab by the Legislature.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0