Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Related
Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook
BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said. Park officials said someone reported a person missing at about 10 a.m. Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the […]
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Hickory NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
Man dies after falling off Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, deputies say
LINVILLE, N.C. — A 53-year-old man died after falling off Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. Sunday, Todd Buckman, of New Hampshire, was reported missing after being seen on the mountain. Buckman was visiting his sister and went to Grandfather Mountain.
Crane falls into creek in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
993thex.com
Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified
A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
WBTV
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
2 injured when car goes down embankment in Johnson County, THP reports
The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of a ravine, according to THP.
Missing Rutherford Co. teen found safe
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is offering a financial reward in exchange for information leading to the location and custody of a missing juvenile.
School Resource Officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic at Burke County school
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A School Resource Officer was struck by a vehicle dropping off a student at a Burke County middle school last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the officer was directing traffic in the roadway at Table Rock Middle School around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 […]
North Carolina man arrested following fatal crash in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash Tuesday near Landrum.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
Man dies after falling off mountain in North Carolina, deputies say
LINEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died after falling off a mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. they received reports that a person was missing after being seen on Grandfather Mountain. The person, who has not been...
lakenormanpublications.com
Rezonings for Little Egypt Road proposed developments on Denver horizon
DENVER – A series of residential rezonings will come before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in the coming months, including three applications scheduled for a public hearing Monday, Nov. 7. Among those planned for a hearing next month are two proposed subdivisions on the west side of North...
Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson […]
Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border
INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
ourstate.com
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
Popular Burke County wedding venue destroyed in fire, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A popular venue in Burke County has been destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. The Fire Marshal’s Office said it received a call about a fire at the Pavilion at Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery around 5:30 a.m. No one was inside the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln County Man Still Missing After Three Months
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July. Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.
theappalachianonline.com
Avery County support group brings pets to the front of the line
Just as every area has its fair share of abused and neglected pets, Avery County is no different; however, two women decided to make an impact with the beginning of a simple Facebook page, Avery County Animal Support. Approximately 6.3 million animals enter U.S. animal shelters annually nationwide, as estimated...
Comments / 1