LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Utilities Department is looking to make things easier for customers when they are paying their bills. The department closed the drive-thru at the customer service building on North Central Avenue on Monday morning so they can install a new automated payment kiosk in that location. Until that happens, customers will have to walk inside the customer service building to pay their utility bills. When the kiosk is installed, customers will be able to pay their bills 24 hours a day seven days a week, instead of just when the office is open. The city is also installing a kiosk inside the lobby of the customer service building as well. The whole process is expected to take about three days.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO