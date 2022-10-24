Read full article on original website
First community wide Trunk or Treat looks to be off to good start as over 60 businesses sign up
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The first-ever Community Trunk or Treat set for this Saturday is already looking to be a big success. Organizers say that 65 businesses will be on hand to pass out candy and other goodies to the kids. The Lima Police Chief Angel Cortez wanted to do a big community-wide event that would be safe for everyone for Halloween. So they came up with the idea for the Trunk or Treat and they are looking to have a big crowd for their first time out.
Lima City Council Defeats City Park Smoke and Vape Ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The topic of smoking and vaping at Lima city parks and outdoor recreational facilities was heavily discussed Monday evening before the Lima City Council regular meeting later Monday night. The Public Works Committee held a meeting regarding Ordinance 205-22. The ordinance, which was moved to its third...
Westrich Furniture celebrates the 7 decade employment anniversary of Jim Mesker
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Westrich Furniture in Delphos is celebrating a special anniversary for one long-time employee. Our Katie Honigford caught up with him and heard more about his 7-decade-long career. Things have changed quite a bit at Westrich Furniture in Delphos over the last 70 years, but there's one...
Liberty Arts Magnet students visit Faurot Park to sharpen their public speaking skills
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Teachers combine art and history to better immerse students in their lessons. Fourth graders from Liberty Arts Magnet School went to Faurot Park to deliver monologues and make some art. Their project was to research a famous person from Ohio, then write and perform a monologue about them at the pavilion. Students also hung out in the sun and decorated walking sticks. Two young presenters shared with us some things they learned about their famous Ohioans.
Two alarm fire on E. Vine Street destroys house
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire destroys a Lima home late Tuesday night. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 618 East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Flames were showing when they arrived and they called in more firefighters to help. The home was vacant, and with the vegetation overgrown around the house, firefighters concentrated on the exterior of the house before moving in.
Trial of Tom Stinebaugh continues as the state presents their case
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The state continues to present their case against the suspended mayor of Wapakoneta. Tom Stinebaugh is facing multiple counts including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The prosecution says the charges are being focused around a handful of incidents, including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor. He also allegedly made the city pay for the construction of a sewer line to a home that his company built.
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
A Rockford man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that caused his semi to catch fire after it overturned. Thomas Snell was flown to St. Vincent's in Toledo with serious burns. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, right after 2:30 this afternoon, a car driven by Lilianna Egia of Defiance turned onto State Route 637 near Grover Hill and was struck by Snell's semi. The semi went off the left side of the road, spilling his load of scrap steel and catching fire. Snell suffered serious burns, and Egia had minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Powerball grows to tenth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Powerball jackpot has grown to almost 700 million dollars. Nobody won last night's Powerball drawing, so the prize money has grown to 680 million dollars. If a lucky winner draws all six matching numbers tomorrow, it would be the tenth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history! We spoke to a local lottery vendor, who said the rising jackpot brings more people in to take their chance for the money.
Rotary Blood Clinic set for November 5, 2022
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - The Lima Rotary Club holds its Fall Blood Clinic on Saturday, November 5 from 6:30am-9:30am at Senior Citizen Services, 3400 W. Elm Street. Hundreds of people attend the clinic each year to receive low-cost blood screenings from Lima Memorial Laboratory Services which includes: CMP, Lipid Panel, Renal Panel, Hepatic Panel, CBC, TSH, PSA, HA1C, VITD, FE, and URIC. Proceeds benefit the Lima Rotary Foundation which disperses the funds to non profit organizations in the Lima community and globally.
New payment kiosk being installed at the Lima Utilities Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Utilities Department is looking to make things easier for customers when they are paying their bills. The department closed the drive-thru at the customer service building on North Central Avenue on Monday morning so they can install a new automated payment kiosk in that location. Until that happens, customers will have to walk inside the customer service building to pay their utility bills. When the kiosk is installed, customers will be able to pay their bills 24 hours a day seven days a week, instead of just when the office is open. The city is also installing a kiosk inside the lobby of the customer service building as well. The whole process is expected to take about three days.
Armstrong Air & Space Museum Hosts "Boo! On the Moon"
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a swarm of little ghosts and goblins Tuesday evening in Wapakoneta!. The Armstrong Air and Space Museum hosted "Boo! On the Moon" event Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 pm. "Boo! On the Moon" has been a Wapakoneta tradition for over a decade and provides the community with a family-friendly Halloween event. Tuesday night, kids walked through the galleries for candy and engaged in spooky activities such as evading ghosts in The Dome. This year, the museum also partnered with the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities to create a sensory-friendly space for kids with developmental disabilities to enjoy the festivities. Organizers expect a good turnaround with many families having a great time.
Lima City Schools' Cathy Collins earns award from Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. The Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics (OCTM) consists of 3,000 members. Affiliated with the National Council...
Coroner discusses autopsy findings in Day 3 of Melvin Boothe's trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was the third day in the trial for a Lima man charged in a 2020 murder. Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett took the stand to reveal the autopsy findings for 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, Melvin Boothe's girlfriend whose body was found buried in a suitcase in a Lima city park. The official cause of death was homicide by unspecified means. While the circumstances surrounding the scene ruled it a homicide, there were no visible wounds and x-ray results did not reveal a cause. The coroner says findings in the temporal bone, which are located at the sides and the base of the skull may indicate a drowning, but there is not enough evidence to prove it.
Delphos Jefferson receives Career Choices Silver Medal award for preparing students for the future
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Delphos Jefferson High School receiving an award for their work in preparing students for future careers. Jefferson has a "Career Choice" program where they talk with freshman about their future goals and helps them to create a 10-year plan, along with learning more about career building and budgeting. The school is just one of 22 schools across the country to win the "Career Choices Silver Medal" as they continue to be dedicated to student success.
Institute for Civics and Public Policy at ONU holds poll to see some insight into the thoughts of Ohio voters
ADA, OH (WLIO) - An organization at Ohio Northern University put together a poll for Ohio voters to gauge their opinion on a variety of topics. Our Katie Honigford has more on what they found. The Institute for Civics & Public Policy, or ICAPP, at Ohio Northern University, put together...
Allen County Board of Elections reminding voters to double-check absentee ballot applications
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Elections is reminding early voters to double-check their absentee ballot applications before sending them in. Requesting a ballot couldn't be easier, but voters will occasionally mail in their request forms with an incorrect date of birth, sometimes putting down the current date instead. In some cases, voters will fill out all the information and fail to provide a signature. Although providing an email or phone number isn't required, the board of elections strongly recommends doing so in order to contact you in a timely manner if your application is incomplete.
Trial begins for suspended Wapakoneta mayor
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The testimony in the trial for suspended Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh began Tuesday. Jury selection took all day on Monday, and the opening statement began Tuesday. Around 30 subpoenas have been issued for people who could possibly testify in the trial. Stinebaugh was indicted on 17 counts, including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. He pleaded not guilty on all counts. The trial is under the direction of a visiting judge.
Wapakoneta Schools, State of Ohio addressing need of math and literacy improvement
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Data released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) show a concerning trend happening across the country. The Nation's Report Card shows that Fourth and Eighth Grade mathematic and reading scores -- declining in nearly all states during the pandemic -- with the mathematic score decline the largest ever recorded in that subject.
Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year. Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges...
Health officials urging people to get flu shots before influenza season starts
ADA, OH (WLIO) - As we head into flu season, health officials are urging people on the fence to get the flu shot. Dr. Steve Martin, dean of the College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern, says that around 30 to 50 million people are expected to get the flu every year. He recommends to help with those numbers, people 6 months and older should get out and receive the flu shot, especially as this flu season looks like it may be a rough one for some people.
