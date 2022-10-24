ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8

It seems like only yesterday that the 2022 fantasy season was just starting. But after seven weeks of action, the fantasy regular season is halfway over. So far, it's been a good year for managers who paid retail for a high-end quarterback like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. The same holds true for the managers who banked on a rebound season from New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for just about anyone who took an elite wide receiver and those who splurged for Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews at tight end.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 'Real Possibility' Matt Ryan Retires After Being Benched by Colts

It's reportedly a "real possibility" Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has played his final NFL down after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported Wednesday it's unlikely Ryan plays again for the Colts this season because an injury would put the team at risk of owing him an additional $17 million in 2023, and the $12 million he's already guaranteed next year could send him toward a "quasi-retirement."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs in the Class

Heading toward the midway point of the NFL season, there are plenty of teams that are finding more hope in the 2023 draft than the rest of their 2022 schedule. While no one wants to admit their season is already over, for many clubs, the best chance of hope right now is landing a difference-maker in the next draft.
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8

The NFL's trade deadline is less than a week away, and the flurry of activity has begun. The Atlanta Falcons got the action started by dealing linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Last week, the Carolina Panthers dealt wideout Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, Carolina sent star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster swap.
Bleacher Report

ESPN Says Mac Jones' INT Didn't Hit Skycam Wiring; Video Gives 'False Impression'

ESPN denied its SkyCam setup played a role in an interception thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night. "This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring," the company said Wednesday. "This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols."
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

James Robinson happy to be a New York Jet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you were wondering whether or not Rockford native James Robinson was upset about the trade this week that sent him from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets, he left little doubt following his first press conference as a Jet Wednesday afternoon. “It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you that,” said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Bleacher Report

Commanders Rumors: Antonio Gibson Could Get 'Nice Return' in Trade at Deadline

The Washington Commanders could "get a nice return" on running back Antonio Gibson should the team trade the third-year pro, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Gibson has fallen on the team's running back depth chart behind rookie Brian Robinson, who had 22 touches for 86 yards in a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Report: Mac Jones Named Patriots' Starting QB for Week 8 vs. Jets over Bailey Zappe

Mac Jones reportedly will be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 8 against the New York Jets over Bailey Zappe. Jones started in Game 7 after missing the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain, but he struggled upon his return and was benched after three series. Zappe took over and led touchdown drives in each of the next two possessions before the Patriots ultimately lost to the Chicago Bears 33-14.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

3 Players Steelers Must Consider Trading at 2022 NFL Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers can accelerate their rebuild by offloading a few players for draft picks ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The Steelers could go into their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and with the playoffs being a pipe dream as Kenny Pickett works through the adjustment issues of being a rookie quarterback in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA

