Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8
It seems like only yesterday that the 2022 fantasy season was just starting. But after seven weeks of action, the fantasy regular season is halfway over. So far, it's been a good year for managers who paid retail for a high-end quarterback like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. The same holds true for the managers who banked on a rebound season from New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, for just about anyone who took an elite wide receiver and those who splurged for Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews at tight end.
Bleacher Report
Saints' Andy Dalton to Start over Healthy Jameis Winston vs. Raiders in Week 8
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is fully recovered from the back and ankle injuries that forced him to miss the last four games, but he's not getting his starting job back. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that veteran Andy Dalton will remain the starter for the team's...
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets
The fantasy football waiver wire is full of running backs with the potential to add big numbers to your weekly point total. Latavius Murray has taken full advantage of his opportunity with the Denver Broncos, and he appears to be the safest option of the waiver wire running backs. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: 'Real Possibility' Matt Ryan Retires After Being Benched by Colts
It's reportedly a "real possibility" Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has played his final NFL down after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported Wednesday it's unlikely Ryan plays again for the Colts this season because an injury would put the team at risk of owing him an additional $17 million in 2023, and the $12 million he's already guaranteed next year could send him toward a "quasi-retirement."
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs in the Class
Heading toward the midway point of the NFL season, there are plenty of teams that are finding more hope in the 2023 draft than the rest of their 2022 schedule. While no one wants to admit their season is already over, for many clubs, the best chance of hope right now is landing a difference-maker in the next draft.
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8
The NFL's trade deadline is less than a week away, and the flurry of activity has begun. The Atlanta Falcons got the action started by dealing linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Last week, the Carolina Panthers dealt wideout Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, Carolina sent star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster swap.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Howie Roseman Hyped as Exec of the Year by Twitter After Robert Quinn Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles are all-in for a Super Bowl run after a 6-0 start, and the Chicago Bears are rebuilding with a first-year general manager, first-year head coach and young quarterback. That made them ideal trade partners, and they came to terms on a blockbuster agreement Wednesday. The Bears are...
Bleacher Report
ESPN Says Mac Jones' INT Didn't Hit Skycam Wiring; Video Gives 'False Impression'
ESPN denied its SkyCam setup played a role in an interception thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night. "This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring," the company said Wednesday. "This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols."
James Robinson happy to be a New York Jet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you were wondering whether or not Rockford native James Robinson was upset about the trade this week that sent him from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets, he left little doubt following his first press conference as a Jet Wednesday afternoon. “It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you that,” said […]
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers: Packers Have Guys 'Making Too Many Mistakes,' Suggests Cutting Snaps
It might be time for the Green Bay Packers to officially panic. Packers star Aaron Rodgers made his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and didn't hesitate to provide his honest assessment of the team's 3-4 start. At one point, the two-time reigning MVP said the Packers...
Bleacher Report
Commanders Rumors: Antonio Gibson Could Get 'Nice Return' in Trade at Deadline
The Washington Commanders could "get a nice return" on running back Antonio Gibson should the team trade the third-year pro, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Gibson has fallen on the team's running back depth chart behind rookie Brian Robinson, who had 22 touches for 86 yards in a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.
Pickett confident they will get offense going this week
’We are going to get it right this weekend’-Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett discussing his offense, also what he said about getting more splash plays
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Elijah Moore Trade Asking Price Would Be More Than 4th-Round Draft Pick
If the New York Jets do trade receiver Elijah Moore, they would want more than the fourth-round pick they previously asked for receiver Denzel Mims, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, requested a trade last week due to questions about his...
Bleacher Report
Report: Mac Jones Named Patriots' Starting QB for Week 8 vs. Jets over Bailey Zappe
Mac Jones reportedly will be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 8 against the New York Jets over Bailey Zappe. Jones started in Game 7 after missing the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain, but he struggled upon his return and was benched after three series. Zappe took over and led touchdown drives in each of the next two possessions before the Patriots ultimately lost to the Chicago Bears 33-14.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Brandin Cooks Drawing 'Real Interest' from 'Several Teams'
Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' days as a member of the Houston Texans could be numbered. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Houston is "willing" to trade Cooks prior to the Nov. 1 deadline and several teams are "expressing real interest." The Texans are reportedly seeking draft compensation in return.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Slams Kenny Pickett as Steelers Offense Flounders in Loss vs. Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 2-5 on the season with a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, and the team's offense, unsurprisingly, struggled again. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 32-of-44 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions in his third...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter in Bears' Statement Win over Patriots
Even during an inconsistent start to his career, there have been times that Justin Fields flashed the immense potential that convinced the Chicago Bears to trade up and draft him in the first round in 2021. There were plenty of those times during a 33-14 victory over the New England...
Bleacher Report
3 Players Steelers Must Consider Trading at 2022 NFL Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers can accelerate their rebuild by offloading a few players for draft picks ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The Steelers could go into their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and with the playoffs being a pipe dream as Kenny Pickett works through the adjustment issues of being a rookie quarterback in the NFL.
Comments / 0