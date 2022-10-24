ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

sb-american.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council formally rebuked two members and its former president Wednesday for their involvement in a racism scandal that has led to days of protests, police and state investigations and shaken public faith in City Hall. The 12-0 vote to censure former council President Nury Martinez and Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León represented the strongest step the council can take to publicly reprimand them for their participation in a secretly recorded 2021 meeting laced with crude, bigoted comments, in which the Latino Democrats schemed to protect their political clout in the redrawing of council districts at the expense of Blacks and renters. The council cannot expel members — it can only suspend a member when criminal charges are pending. While a censure is largely symbolic, it adds new weight to the pressure coming from across the political spectrum for Cedillo and de León to resign. Councilman Paul Koretz said he remained in shock from listening to the offensive remarks that he said had severely damaged trust in government. Like it or not, he lamented that the recording reflected on the entire council.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Race for LA Mayor gets personal

We’re now less than three weeks until the midterm elections. Perhaps one of the most high-profile, and definitely the most expensive, local races in the country is in Los Angeles, the race for Mayor. This week on The Issue Is, as voters head to the polls, Elex Michaelson sits...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

L.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called “Mansion Tax,” Ahead of Nov. 8 Vote

A tight mayoral race will not be the only thing getting attention on Angeleno ballots on Nov. 8. Measure ULA, dubbed “the mansion tax,” will also be up for a vote in the city of Los Angeles, amid opposition from Los Angeles’ real estate industry. If passed, the measure would add a new tax on L.A. property sales north of $5 million to fund affordable housing and homelessness programs. If the measure succeeds, property sales in Los Angeles between $5 and $10 million would be subject to an additional 4 percent tax rate, while those worth $10 million or more would...
sfstandard.com

SF Supervisors Sound Off on LA City Council Members’ Racist Remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after leaked audio revealed Martinez and council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo making racist remarks. The council members’ conversation also brought into question the issue of gerrymandering and prompted state Attorney General Rob Bonta to open an investigation into LA’s redistricting process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: I’m with everybody

Los Angeles County District Attorney recently affirmed what embattled LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon accused him of when Gascon retorted, “Yes, I am with the Blacks.” T-Shirts are now popping up across LA. I have only one issue with Gascon’s virtue signaling – what about the rest of the community? As we near the election November 8th, I want to state very clearly – “I’m with everybody.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Queen Bella Ballard, of Altadena, Crowned 2023 Rose Queen

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation ceremony presented by Citizens Business Bank. By News Desk. The event took place on the front steps of Tournament House and was hosted by Lu Parker, anchor...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Newsom responds to antisemitic incidents throughout Los Angeles County

Following a weekend where several antisemitic incidents occurred throughout the Southland, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement condemning the actions. On Saturday, members of a group stood on an overpass above the 405 Freeway, performing Nazi salutes behind a banner that read "Kanye was right about the Jews." The message comes on the heels of rapper Kanye West's multi-week attack on the Jewish community.Less than 24 hours later, many Angelenos living in Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Westwood woke to find fliers containing messages of antisemitic hate in their front yards. The messages were inside of plastic bags, weighed down with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

Newsom Condemns Antisemitic Hate in LA

Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued a statement of condemnation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles District 13 Tenant Relief Applications Open

Tenants and owners residing in District 13 of Los Angeles will be able to apply, starting this Monday, for help paying rent. The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m. The aid comes from a $3 million fund approved in early October...
LOS ANGELES, CA

