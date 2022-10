A Michigan woman is being charged after allegedly stealing items from Walmart by not scanning all of her items at the self-checkout. Police say 34-year-old TeddyJo Marie Fliam was using the self-checkout at an Alpena County Walmart when loss prevention workers noticed she wasn’t scanning every item. Fliam became agitated and denied she was skipping items when confronted by a loss prevention worker and left the store, according to a report from Fox 2.

ALPENA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO