The Independent

Critics say Biden lied about how his son Beau died – here’s why they may be wrong

Joe Biden has been criticised for saying that his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq” – a reference to the president’s long-held belief that toxic burn pits led to the younger Biden passing away from brain cancer at the age of 46. The president was speaking close to Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday as he designated Camp Hail as a national monument. The area, covering 436 square miles, was the training site of the 10th Mountain Division during the Second World War. Mr Biden spoke of the bravery of the division as they fought in Italy, before stating...
RadarOnline

'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony

President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
The Atlantic

Biden Goes to Pot

Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
NBC News

Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot

President Biden is set to receive the updated Covid-19 vaccine booster dose as part of a series of new efforts to encourage Americans to get the shot ahead of a possible winter surge in cases. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains what to expect from the president’s remarks and how the White House plans to address a possible winter surge.Oct. 25, 2022.
WSB Radio

Presidential jab: Joe Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden received his updated COVID-19 booster during a live-streamed address Tuesday afternoon at the White House, encouraging Americans to protect themselves now against not only the coronavirus but also the flu to minimize disruptions to planned holiday gatherings. “By Halloween is the best time …...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

President Biden receives updated COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden received his updated COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon. He called on those who are not yet boosted to do so by Halloween so they can gather safely with family and friends indoors this holiday season. He also urged lawmakers to provide billions of dollars to buy more shots, tests and […]
Daily Mail

Biden will get his THIRD COVID booster - his fifth shot - today and encourage Americans to get the latest vaccine amid fears of another winter wave

President Joe Biden will receive his third COVID booster shot on Tuesday and will encourage Americans, especially seniors, to get their updated vaccination ahead of Thanksgiving and the coming winter. Biden, 79, will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden cracks down on 'junk fees' in new economic focus ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a crackdown on so-called junk fees, including new steps that effectively ban banks from issuing surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees on bounced checks. His speech announcing the new actions also highlighted his administration's efforts to provide more "breathing room" relief to American consumers...
WKBN

Pa. man charged with threatening President Biden, congressman, judge

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Robert Maverick Vargo of Berwick has been indicted on charges of threatening President Biden, Congressman Bernie Thompson, and Judge Robert D. Mariani. U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam says that Vargo sent a letter to Representative Thompson,...
NBC News

Jill Biden hits the campaign trail

First Lady Jill Biden is hitting the campaign trail to boost Democratic candidates with just two weeks until Election Day. On Tuesday she is traveling to Rhode Island's 2nd District, an open seat race that Republicans have made competitive even though President Joe Biden would have won by a sizable margin in 2020 had the new district lines been in place.
