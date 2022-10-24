Read full article on original website
Related
Critics say Biden lied about how his son Beau died – here’s why they may be wrong
Joe Biden has been criticised for saying that his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq” – a reference to the president’s long-held belief that toxic burn pits led to the younger Biden passing away from brain cancer at the age of 46. The president was speaking close to Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday as he designated Camp Hail as a national monument. The area, covering 436 square miles, was the training site of the 10th Mountain Division during the Second World War. Mr Biden spoke of the bravery of the division as they fought in Italy, before stating...
'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony
President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Democratic candidates want Jill Biden — not her 'polarizing' husband — on the campaign trail: report
Democrat campaigns across the country are requesting appearances from First Lady Jill Biden, but President Biden's own campaign schedule is shockingly slim.
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
Yearly COVID booster 'is going to be required,' Biden says while getting vaccine
President Joe Biden received the latest COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urged people to do the same ahead of a busy holiday season.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Biden approval stuck at 40%, a dark sign for Democrats in midterms -Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Three weeks from the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency as Americans worried about inflation, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found.
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
Biden’s about to turn 80. Don’t expect a blowout birthday bash.
The milestone is being met with some trepidation inside the West Wing.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot
President Biden is set to receive the updated Covid-19 vaccine booster dose as part of a series of new efforts to encourage Americans to get the shot ahead of a possible winter surge in cases. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains what to expect from the president’s remarks and how the White House plans to address a possible winter surge.Oct. 25, 2022.
Presidential jab: Joe Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden received his updated COVID-19 booster during a live-streamed address Tuesday afternoon at the White House, encouraging Americans to protect themselves now against not only the coronavirus but also the flu to minimize disruptions to planned holiday gatherings. “By Halloween is the best time …...
President Biden receives updated COVID-19 vaccine
WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden received his updated COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon. He called on those who are not yet boosted to do so by Halloween so they can gather safely with family and friends indoors this holiday season. He also urged lawmakers to provide billions of dollars to buy more shots, tests and […]
Biden will get his THIRD COVID booster - his fifth shot - today and encourage Americans to get the latest vaccine amid fears of another winter wave
President Joe Biden will receive his third COVID booster shot on Tuesday and will encourage Americans, especially seniors, to get their updated vaccination ahead of Thanksgiving and the coming winter. Biden, 79, will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy...
Biden cracks down on 'junk fees' in new economic focus ahead of midterms
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a crackdown on so-called junk fees, including new steps that effectively ban banks from issuing surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees on bounced checks. His speech announcing the new actions also highlighted his administration's efforts to provide more "breathing room" relief to American consumers...
Pa. man charged with threatening President Biden, congressman, judge
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Robert Maverick Vargo of Berwick has been indicted on charges of threatening President Biden, Congressman Bernie Thompson, and Judge Robert D. Mariani. U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam says that Vargo sent a letter to Representative Thompson,...
Jill Biden hits the campaign trail
First Lady Jill Biden is hitting the campaign trail to boost Democratic candidates with just two weeks until Election Day. On Tuesday she is traveling to Rhode Island's 2nd District, an open seat race that Republicans have made competitive even though President Joe Biden would have won by a sizable margin in 2020 had the new district lines been in place.
The Problems With President Biden's Future Pandemic Plan | Opinion
For the new pandemic plan to work, it will require require cutting corners in evaluating the safety and efficacy of new vaccines.
