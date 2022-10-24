ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samson, AL

Samson, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Samson.

The Zion Chapel High School basketball team will have a game with Samson High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Zion Chapel High School
Samson High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Zion Chapel High School basketball team will have a game with Samson High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

Zion Chapel High School
Samson High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

wtvy.com

Geneva mobile home goes up in flames

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
GENEVA, AL
