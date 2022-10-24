ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Orchard Beach, ME

Q97.9

This Sign is the Epitome of Spirit Halloween and it Cracks Me Up

If you spend your time scrolling through memes, getting your news from Twitter, and LOLing on social media, then you’re probably familiar with the ongoing joke about the infamous pop-up Halloween store. Every year once the season of fall hits, Spirit Halloween stores pop up around town taking over...
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro

A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
WISCASSET, ME
Q97.9

Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?

A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Let Me Be Your Reminder to Pay Your Portland Parking Tickets

Working, eating, dancing, and hanging out in Portland requires me to park in Portland… a lot. Our city has fairly inexpensive parking meters with fair hours, especially compared to other cities I’ve lived in like Miami. Our parking tickets are also pretty inexpensive. I used to live in...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS

Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine

BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage

PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
HAMPTON, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
