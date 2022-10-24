Read full article on original website
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
This Sign is the Epitome of Spirit Halloween and it Cracks Me Up
If you spend your time scrolling through memes, getting your news from Twitter, and LOLing on social media, then you’re probably familiar with the ongoing joke about the infamous pop-up Halloween store. Every year once the season of fall hits, Spirit Halloween stores pop up around town taking over...
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
JUST IN: Car Crashes, Sinks, in Maine Pond Early Tuesday Morning
According to WGME 13, a car ended up in Maine's Peabody Pond early on Tuesday morning. Crew responded in the early morning hours Tuesday to Peabody Pond in the Maine town of Sebago. The car had gone into the water from the boat launch, according to officials. At this time,...
Maine High School Student Dragged For Half a Mile Down The Road Behind Classmate’s Car
A Maine high school student was dragged for more than half a mile behind a car on Monday afternoon. WGME 13 reported that a high school student from South Portland was being dropped off at his home after school by another student before the incident occured. After the boy got...
Let Me Be Your Reminder to Pay Your Portland Parking Tickets
Working, eating, dancing, and hanging out in Portland requires me to park in Portland… a lot. Our city has fairly inexpensive parking meters with fair hours, especially compared to other cities I’ve lived in like Miami. Our parking tickets are also pretty inexpensive. I used to live in...
Whoa! Do You Have Christmas Decorations Up Like This House in Falmouth?
There have been some great Halloween displays, but as I was driving around I saw Santa! I know him!. As much as I like the jolly fellow, seeing him over two months before his big night is slightly disturbing. I'm all for the holiday spirit, but damn - this is by far the earliest I've seen Santa in a long time!
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
Two vehicles carrying students collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two vehicles carrying students collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning, resulting in three students being taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce said in...
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
wabi.tv
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
WMTW
Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
