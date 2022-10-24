Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company

Read full article on original website
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s an imperfect world. That’s how Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo described his decision to start rotating Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. “In a perfect world you don’t want to be able to do that, but this is not a perfect world and we’re in a situation where you’ve got a young guy who had no preseason,” Anarumo said Monday. “You’ve got to get him snaps at some point other than scout team reps, so yesterday was a perfect opportunity. That’s kind of how it all played out.”
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first week of the OHSAA football playoffs brings its share of mismatches and intrigue. Last year, during the OHSAA’s first postseason of expanded regions to 16 teams, one No. 1 seed suffered an upset loss in the first round when 5-5 Milan Edison beat Bellevue in the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs.
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt has a little bit of an edge to him these days as he waits to find out if he’ll be traded by Tuesday’s deadline. “It is what it is,” he said Saturday. “It’s a business. I just go out there and show up and play, man.”
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett already has Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow locked in the tentacles of the shadow monster in the elaborate “Stranger Things” display in his front yard — as well as the other QBs he’s faced this season — and hopes to plant him in the Upside Down during Monday night’s Halloween game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ reaction to Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury has fueled him to step up in place of Chase. “I found out same time as everyone else. It’s disappointing, more for him, because I know how much hard work he put into this game. I know how much he loves this game,” Higgins said Saturday. “I’m going to continue to be myself no matter what. Contributing to wins and doing my part in any way I can.”
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Marvin Harrison Jr. has wasted no time proving he’s an elite wide receiver at the college level. He’s started eight games as an Ohio State football player dating back to when he filled in for Garrett Wilson in the Rose Bowl last season. Those starts have resulted in 44 catches for 669 yards and 13 touchdowns, and nine of those scores have come in three games.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The first round of the OHSAA football playoffs begins Friday, and cleveland.com has you covered on what to know. Below, check out links to our divisional breakdowns, which include top teams, top players, best games and predictions, along with full regional schedules. INDEX OF REGIONAL PREVIEWS. ⦁...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and other Browns break down their AFC North big matchup against the Bengals on Monday night. The Browns (2-5) can pull to within a game of the 4-3 Bengals and send them home 0-3 in the...
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor’s mentality is strictly “next man up.”. Cliché or not, Taylor knows his role could change in the coming days and weeks with Ja’Marr Chase’s absence due to a hip injury. Listed as the starting punt returner and backup to slot receiver Tyler Boyd, Taylor could be splitting reps with Michael Thomas, who’s listed behind Tee Higgins on the depth chart, among others as Boyd will likely line up wide.
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things will look a lot different for the Cincinnati Bengals in the near future. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is likely sidelined for at least the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. Now without his top receiving ace, quarterback Joe Burrow will look to rely more on his other targets in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd among others.
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A loaded weekend of football action has arrived and bettors can click here to apply our DraftKings promo code and earn a 40-1...
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- J.T. Tuimoloau didn’t waste any time making his presence known in Ohio State football’s road game against Penn State. With the offense struggling out the gate for the second straight week, the Buckeyes looked to their defense to make that a non-factor and the former five-star recruit answered the call on the Nittany Lions’ first two possessions of the game.
The Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars have traveled to London to play each other at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. Eastern. The only way to watch this game is on ESPN+. Fans can sign up for $9.99 on a monthly basis or...
In a greatly anticipated matchup, the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills will meet Sunday, Oct. 30 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial) In Week 7...
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Bengals for Monday Night Football on ... well, Monday night. It is the first meeting between the two teams this season and the third divisional game for the Browns. The Bengals will be without Ja’Marr Chase, who has a hip injury, while the...
BEREA, Ohio -- For the first time in their NFL careers, Browns rookies Martin Emerson Jr. and Isaiah Thomas will have the chance to play against the Bengals and Joe Burrow on Monday night. But it’s not the first time ever that they’ll play against Burrow. Emerson and...
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both been bitten by the injury bug this week. While the Bengals won’t be placing Ja’Marr Chase on the injured reserve, they’re without another backup receiver and could be without starting cornerback Eli Apple who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury. On the flipside though, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson should be in good shape to return from their respective injuries.
In one of the oldest NFL rivalries, two Pennsylvania teams – the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles – will meet Sunday, Oct. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: : fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE...
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Friday said the officials in Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens got the number of the player wrong when they called the field goal unit for a false start on a potential game-tying kick, but got the call correct. “When...
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 8 of the NFL season continues on Sunday and you can click here to instantly apply our DraftKings promo code, which will...
