Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ reaction to Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury has fueled him to step up in place of Chase. “I found out same time as everyone else. It’s disappointing, more for him, because I know how much hard work he put into this game. I know how much he loves this game,” Higgins said Saturday. “I’m going to continue to be myself no matter what. Contributing to wins and doing my part in any way I can.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO