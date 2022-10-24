ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company

By Mohammad Ahmad, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Bengals defense charts new course at corner for Eli Apple, Cam-Taylor Britt

CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s an imperfect world. That’s how Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo described his decision to start rotating Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. “In a perfect world you don’t want to be able to do that, but this is not a perfect world and we’re in a situation where you’ve got a young guy who had no preseason,” Anarumo said Monday. “You’ve got to get him snaps at some point other than scout team reps, so yesterday was a perfect opportunity. That’s kind of how it all played out.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Tee Higgins is confident Bengals can adjust without Ja’Marr Chase: ‘Everything will be alright’

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ reaction to Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury has fueled him to step up in place of Chase. “I found out same time as everyone else. It’s disappointing, more for him, because I know how much hard work he put into this game. I know how much he loves this game,” Higgins said Saturday. “I’m going to continue to be myself no matter what. Contributing to wins and doing my part in any way I can.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. can validate case as nation’s best wide receiver against Penn State: Stephen Means

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Marvin Harrison Jr. has wasted no time proving he’s an elite wide receiver at the college level. He’s started eight games as an Ohio State football player dating back to when he filled in for Garrett Wilson in the Rose Bowl last season. Those starts have resulted in 44 catches for 669 yards and 13 touchdowns, and nine of those scores have come in three games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Trent Taylor, Bengals backup receivers prepare to step up in place of Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor’s mentality is strictly “next man up.”. Cliché or not, Taylor knows his role could change in the coming days and weeks with Ja’Marr Chase’s absence due to a hip injury. Listed as the starting punt returner and backup to slot receiver Tyler Boyd, Taylor could be splitting reps with Michael Thomas, who’s listed behind Tee Higgins on the depth chart, among others as Boyd will likely line up wide.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Where the Bengals go from here with Ja’Marr Chase’s injury: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things will look a lot different for the Cincinnati Bengals in the near future. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is likely sidelined for at least the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. Now without his top receiving ace, quarterback Joe Burrow will look to rely more on his other targets in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd among others.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch J.T. Tuimoloau force back-to-back turnovers to start Ohio State’s game against Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- J.T. Tuimoloau didn’t waste any time making his presence known in Ohio State football’s road game against Penn State. With the offense struggling out the gate for the second straight week, the Buckeyes looked to their defense to make that a non-factor and the former five-star recruit answered the call on the Nittany Lions’ first two possessions of the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Cleveland.com

Evaluating injuries, predictions and previews for Bengals vs. Browns: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both been bitten by the injury bug this week. While the Bengals won’t be placing Ja’Marr Chase on the injured reserve, they’re without another backup receiver and could be without starting cornerback Eli Apple who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury. On the flipside though, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson should be in good shape to return from their respective injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code for NFL Sunday: Bet $5, win $200 any Week 8 game

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 8 of the NFL season continues on Sunday and you can click here to instantly apply our DraftKings promo code, which will...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy