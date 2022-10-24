Read full article on original website
Beautiful Tuesday before midweek and weekend rain chances
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The last time it rained in Columbia was on October 12 - it will be at least two weeks in between measurable rain when it finally shows up Wednesday this week. On the flipside - our last dry day, Tuesday, looks beautiful. We'll still start...
skyWACH Weather visits 4th graders at Windsor Elementary
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The fourth graders at Windsor Elementary had some help prepping for their benchmark science testing from Meteorologist Josh Knight on Tuesday!. Josh dove in to a lot of subjects including clouds, the water cycle, weather tools, and severe storms with these young scientists because they really knew their stuff!
Bat Week appeals to students with a bat-themed art contest
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- It's Bat Week! The Department of Health and Environmental Control has declared 7 days to support rabies prevention. DHEC is putting on a fun contest for part of it. Bats are an iconic nighttime critter, especially around this time of year. South Carolina is home to...
Lexington community comes together for fall costume contest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kids and Parents on Tuesday went in their best costumes to the Lexington Police Department's Annual Fall Festival. The event was a fundraiser for the LPD Foundation with support from numerous local businesses and community organizations.
I-20 eastbound shutdown at mile marker 66
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A car crash on 1-20 near mile marker 66 has traffic backed up in both directions for several miles. Drivers going eastbound on I-20 are at a standstill. Traffic is moving slowly on Broad River Rd and near Malfunction Junction. Drive carefully in this...
City of Columbia hosting weekend compost giveaway as demand increases
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The City of Columbia hosted another compost giveaway on Saturday morning. People could come load up trucks and buckets full of compost - free of charge!. Compost is the environment's natural way of recycling. For 20 years, Columbia has been making mountains of it out by...
"This is a short term solution to a long term problem": homeless pods arrive at shelter
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — A critical piece of the city of Columbia's multi-million dollar plan to fight homelessness has arrived in the Capital City. City leaders plan to use dozens of one person housing units to help the homeless inside city limits. Today the city revealed those units at...
Catch a ride with Columbia's newest transportation concept
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — There’s a new way to get around downtown Columbia, but unlike Lyft, Uber, comet, and cabs, it’s free. Meet Ride.Jaunt, a new taxi service touted as an electric, pollution free alternative to regular vehicles, that started service in Columbia less than a week ago.
Apartment fire leaves 9 without a home
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Nine people are without a home after a fire at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Hampton Court Apartments. Officials say two units were badly damaged from the fire and three others were damaged by smoke. No one was injured but nine...
Event for new and expecting moms returns to Segra Park for its 7th year
BLOOM - an event hosted by local group 'Columbia Mom' - will be held November 12 at Segra Park. The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to new and expecting mothers in the Columbia area, which includes selling "must-have" mom and baby products and a chance to listen into an expert panel.
McMaster, Cunningham set to make final campaign pushes as election day draws near
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The campaigns for both Governor Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham are expected to ramp up as the November 8 election draws near, as each group is expected to have rallies across the state in the coming weeks. The McMaster-Evette campaign announced on...
Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
Missing Richland County man found safe
22-year-old Danarius Heyward has been found safe. Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with medical conditions. Officials say Danarius Heyward, 22, was last seen in the 400 block of McNulty Street on October 22, however his vehicle was later recovered on Old Oak Drive.
WACH FOX Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Future, Your Vote
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Missed our October 20 Town Hall? You can watch it below or on our YouTube page.
'It's very concerning:' SCDHEC reporting wide spread activity of flu cases in the state
COLUMBIA, SC — Health leaders in the state are reporting an unusually high number of flu cases ticking up in the region. Experts say they are expecting those numbers to increase over the next several weeks, urging families to get their flu shots as those numbers are expected to rise.
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt
The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
SC woman shot, paralyzed weeks before wedding day
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Sumter County woman is now recovering in the hospital after a shooting happened just weeks before her wedding day, almost taking her life. She now has a long road ahead of her. “They shot like 15-20 times in a row. Could hear the...
"This was a family affair no doubt": Kershaw County couple charged after burglaries
Kershaw County, S.C (WACH) — A Kershaw County couple is facing charges after a string of burglaries. Kershaw County investigators posted a video on their social media of Edward Boone trying to hammer open a stolen safe that had guns inside. Deputies say the cameras that recorded Boone trying...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting in August
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A teen has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting from August. 19-year-old Kevin Darnell Jowers Jr. faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened on August 23 at the Ripplemeyer Avenue apartment complex. Columbia police...
Governor McMaster kicks off Early Voting with rally
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The 2022 Midterm Elections may be the most important election in the country, according to Governor Henry McMaster. On the start of Early Voting in South Carolina, the Governor welcomed supporters and local leaders to Doc's BBQ in Columbia voice his message to the Palmetto State as thousands had already casted their ballots.
