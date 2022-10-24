Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Controversy News
University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field. In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was ...
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue
Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
Ken Barkley on Packers hitting rock bottom
Ken Barkley of You Better You Bet explains why the Packers hitting rock bottom is actually a good thing for those that gamble. He also tells us which side of the Green Bay and Buffalo game he is on.
Secondary Ticket Prices On The Rise for Astros-Phillies World Series
According to multiple websites, the ticket prices for Astros-Phillies in the World Series are not going to be cheap!
Houston, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clear Falls High School football team will have a game with Clear Lake High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Balanced-scoring Heat send Blazers to first loss of season
Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds and the Miami Heat used a balanced approach for a convincing 119-98
MLB
This Astros scout is their not-so-secret key to success
When the last out was made and the Astros had clinched their fourth American League pennant in six years, one of the biggest keys to their success was not on the field at Yankee Stadium, not in the dugout or the clubhouse or even in the building. Astros senior scouting...
Comments / 0