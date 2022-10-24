Adidas announced on Tuesday that it was finally cutting ties with Kanye West, after weeks of mounting pressure following the disgraced rapper’s recent string of antisemitic rants. But even though Adidas eventually made the right call, not only are people now calling out the company for doing too little, too late — but they’re also dredging up its unbecoming history and ties to the Nazi Party in 1930s Germany.

1 DAY AGO