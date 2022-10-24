ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye loses lawyer, documentary, and CAA in single day over anti-semitic comments

Kaye West‘s billions seem to be in bigger danger than ever before as the troubled rapper loses his counsel, representation, and documentary distribution in a stunning one-day trifecta of consequence in the wake of his increasingly bizarre behavior and ever more anti-semitic comments. West aka Ye was dropped today...
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label reportedly dropped by Def Jam

To the shock of absolutely nobody, Def Jam has reportedly cut ties with rapper turned antisemitic mouthpiece Kanye West by dropping his label, G.O.O.D Music. Def Jam had been the label on which West kicked off his music career way back in 2003 with his debut single, “Through the Wire.”
Adidas is unable to escape its dubious history with the Nazi Party, despite finally dropping Kanye West

Adidas announced on Tuesday that it was finally cutting ties with Kanye West, after weeks of mounting pressure following the disgraced rapper’s recent string of antisemitic rants. But even though Adidas eventually made the right call, not only are people now calling out the company for doing too little, too late — but they’re also dredging up its unbecoming history and ties to the Nazi Party in 1930s Germany.

