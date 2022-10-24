ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Ange Postecoglou reveals just how easy it was to convince Aussie star Aaron Mooy to join Celtic…and backs the veteran Socceroo to make an impact at the World Cup

Ange Postecoglou has revealed it didn't take long to convince Aaron Mooy to join him at Celtic - and backed the Socceroos star to excel at the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mooy, 32, boldly opted to train alone, outside of China earlier this year, so he could feature in Australia's eventual play-off victories over the UAE and Peru in June.
The Independent

Ireland earn famous World Cup win over England with a little help from Melbourne rain

This most unpredictable and competitive T20 World Cup continues to thrill. This was the first meeting between England and Ireland at a major men’s tournament in more than a decade, and while a weather-impacted finish and a bare MCG meant this win lacked the pulsating delight of the Kevin O’Brien-inspired heist in Bangalore of 2011, this was no less of a famous Irish triumph – the better team on a dank Melbourne evening bust Group 1 wide open.Rain had curtailed the last competitive meeting between the two sides in Guyana in 2010, granting an English side in the mire what...
Daily Mail

David Warner produces STUNNING piece of fielding to prevent a near-certain six before taking a quality catch to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva in must-win World Cup T20 match

David Warner demonstated his prowess in the field once again to produce a stunning piece of athleticism to prevent a near-certain six against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Warner, 35, was ineffective as Australia suffered a humiliating defeat by New Zealand in their World Cup opener on Saturday, and Aaron Finch's side are desperate for a win to keep their hopes of progressing to the semi finals alive.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland v England highlights - Andrew Balbirnie scores brilliant 62

Watch the highlights as captain Andrew Balbirnie's brilliant 62 and a fine bowling performance helped Ireland to a famous victory over England in the Men's T20 World Cup. Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was curtailed by rain. MATCH REPORT: Fine Ireland stun dismal...
mailplus.co.uk

Stoinis blasts Aussies home

MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Mike Hussey says he would continue as England coach in the Ashes

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. He's the Australian great who has switched sides. Mike Hussey - the baggy green lover, the gum chewer, the sun cream wearer,...
sporf.com

Italian rugby player given 12-match ban for biting opponent during rugby world cup

Italian second-row, Sara Tounesi has received a 12-match suspension after biting an opposing player at the Rugby World Cup 2021. The shocking incident occurred during her country’s 21-8 victory over Japan. In this pool B fixture, match officials did not address the bite during the game. However, the sport’s...
ESPN

Springboks to face All Blacks at Twickenham ahead of World Cup

World champions South Africa will take on New Zealand in a Test at Twickenham on the eve of next year's World Cup, SA Rugby announced on Monday. The clash on Friday, Aug. 25 will come a fortnight before the tournament kicks off in France, and is only the second time the two rivals have met in London. The first occasion was their tense 2015 World Cup semi-final, which the All Blacks won 20-18 at Twickenham before going onto claim the trophy.
Sporting News

Victoria Derby betting guide: Tips, betting odds, field, barriers, how to watch

Flemington will host the precursor to the Melbourne Cup this Saturday, with the running of the $2 million Victoria Derby. The race will be run over 2500m and features the best three-year-old horses in the country under set-weight conditions. The winning connections will take home $1.2 million, with Hitotsu taking...
BBC

Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row

Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...
The Independent

England to play Brazil in first-ever Women’s Finalissima

England will take on Brazil next year in the first Women’s Finalissima. Sarina Wiegman’s European champions will take on their South American counterparts at Wembley on 6 April as the two sides prepare for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.England secured their first continental crown with victory over Germany in July, one day after Brazil had secured their fifth consecutive Copa America Feminina triumph.“The great games keep on coming for us,” Wiegman, who remains unbeaten as England manager, said. “This time, we have the opportunity to welcome Brazil...
Sporting News

Caulfield Cup winner Durston ruled out of Melbourne Cup

Caulfield Cup winner Durston has been ruled out of this year's Melbourne Cup, with a left hind leg injury surfacing during a mandatory pre-race scan. After causing a huge boilover two weeks ago, the gelding was set to compete in the $8 million feature at Flemington on November 1st, but will now miss the race.

