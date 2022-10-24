Read full article on original website
Related
More than a cricket game: India v Pakistan felt like a post-Covid celebration for hard-hit diasporas | Kiran Gupta
The T20 World Cup encounter at the MCG was one of the great contests but it also transcended sport
Ange Postecoglou reveals just how easy it was to convince Aussie star Aaron Mooy to join Celtic…and backs the veteran Socceroo to make an impact at the World Cup
Ange Postecoglou has revealed it didn't take long to convince Aaron Mooy to join him at Celtic - and backed the Socceroos star to excel at the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mooy, 32, boldly opted to train alone, outside of China earlier this year, so he could feature in Australia's eventual play-off victories over the UAE and Peru in June.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup permutations: Who is through and who can still progress?
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Four sides have 100% winning records in the men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup after two rounds of group fixtures. Host...
Ireland earn famous World Cup win over England with a little help from Melbourne rain
This most unpredictable and competitive T20 World Cup continues to thrill. This was the first meeting between England and Ireland at a major men’s tournament in more than a decade, and while a weather-impacted finish and a bare MCG meant this win lacked the pulsating delight of the Kevin O’Brien-inspired heist in Bangalore of 2011, this was no less of a famous Irish triumph – the better team on a dank Melbourne evening bust Group 1 wide open.Rain had curtailed the last competitive meeting between the two sides in Guyana in 2010, granting an English side in the mire what...
David Warner produces STUNNING piece of fielding to prevent a near-certain six before taking a quality catch to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva in must-win World Cup T20 match
David Warner demonstated his prowess in the field once again to produce a stunning piece of athleticism to prevent a near-certain six against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Warner, 35, was ineffective as Australia suffered a humiliating defeat by New Zealand in their World Cup opener on Saturday, and Aaron Finch's side are desperate for a win to keep their hopes of progressing to the semi finals alive.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Watch: India state's display of 1,576,955 oil lamps breaks world record
A state in India broke a Guinness World Record when it created a display of 1,576,955 oil lamps to celebrate Diwali.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland v England highlights - Andrew Balbirnie scores brilliant 62
Watch the highlights as captain Andrew Balbirnie's brilliant 62 and a fine bowling performance helped Ireland to a famous victory over England in the Men's T20 World Cup. Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was curtailed by rain. MATCH REPORT: Fine Ireland stun dismal...
mailplus.co.uk
Stoinis blasts Aussies home
MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Mike Hussey says he would continue as England coach in the Ashes
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. He's the Australian great who has switched sides. Mike Hussey - the baggy green lover, the gum chewer, the sun cream wearer,...
Ajax v Liverpool: Team News, Live Stream Details, TV Channel
All the key details ahead of Liverpool's huge UEFA Champions League clash with Ajax.
sporf.com
Italian rugby player given 12-match ban for biting opponent during rugby world cup
Italian second-row, Sara Tounesi has received a 12-match suspension after biting an opposing player at the Rugby World Cup 2021. The shocking incident occurred during her country’s 21-8 victory over Japan. In this pool B fixture, match officials did not address the bite during the game. However, the sport’s...
ESPN
Springboks to face All Blacks at Twickenham ahead of World Cup
World champions South Africa will take on New Zealand in a Test at Twickenham on the eve of next year's World Cup, SA Rugby announced on Monday. The clash on Friday, Aug. 25 will come a fortnight before the tournament kicks off in France, and is only the second time the two rivals have met in London. The first occasion was their tense 2015 World Cup semi-final, which the All Blacks won 20-18 at Twickenham before going onto claim the trophy.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
Sporting News
Victoria Derby betting guide: Tips, betting odds, field, barriers, how to watch
Flemington will host the precursor to the Melbourne Cup this Saturday, with the running of the $2 million Victoria Derby. The race will be run over 2500m and features the best three-year-old horses in the country under set-weight conditions. The winning connections will take home $1.2 million, with Hitotsu taking...
BBC
Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row
Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...
Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League
We bring you all the details of how to watch several Liverpool targets in action as Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.
England to play Brazil in first-ever Women’s Finalissima
England will take on Brazil next year in the first Women’s Finalissima. Sarina Wiegman’s European champions will take on their South American counterparts at Wembley on 6 April as the two sides prepare for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.England secured their first continental crown with victory over Germany in July, one day after Brazil had secured their fifth consecutive Copa America Feminina triumph.“The great games keep on coming for us,” Wiegman, who remains unbeaten as England manager, said. “This time, we have the opportunity to welcome Brazil...
Sporting News
Caulfield Cup winner Durston ruled out of Melbourne Cup
Caulfield Cup winner Durston has been ruled out of this year's Melbourne Cup, with a left hind leg injury surfacing during a mandatory pre-race scan. After causing a huge boilover two weeks ago, the gelding was set to compete in the $8 million feature at Flemington on November 1st, but will now miss the race.
Six things we learnt from round three of the A-League: Melbourne City's bragging rights after derby triumph, Newcastle Jets are flying high and Perth cover themselves in Glory
In what was a nightmare weekend for some tipsters, round three of A-League action offered plenty of surprises. At the top end, Melbourne City maintained their perfect record after beating Victory 2-0 in the derby at AAMI Park. In form striker Jamie Maclaren found the back of the net -...
Comments / 0