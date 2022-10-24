Read full article on original website
The Erasmus verdict on Libbok, Mngomezulu after Springboks camp
Rassie Erasmus has given his thoughts on how newcomers Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu fared during this week’s Springboks training camp in Stellenbosch. The South Africans assembled a 26-strong squad for the three-day training camp that included 17 locally-based players and nine who currently ply their trade in Japan and will now announce their Test and A team squad for their European tour on Friday.
Dylan Napa set for early Catalans Dragons exit despite 2023 contract
Dylan Napa has reportedly been shown the door at Catalans Dragons despite having a contract until 2023, according to French newspaper L'Independant. The prop - who last played in the NRL in 2021 for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs - joined the French-based Super League team earlier this year. He made 18...
Jojo Fifita re-signs with Titans until end of 2025 season
Titans young gun Jojo Fifita has re-signed for a further two years, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season. Fifita burst onto the scene this year for the struggling Gold Coast outfit, scoring three tries in eight games and averaging over 120 run metres per game.
Caulfield Cup winner Durston ruled out of Melbourne Cup
Caulfield Cup winner Durston has been ruled out of this year's Melbourne Cup, with a left hind leg injury surfacing during a mandatory pre-race scan. After causing a huge boilover two weeks ago, the gelding was set to compete in the $8 million feature at Flemington on November 1st, but will now miss the race.
Ajax vs. Liverpool result, highlights & analysis as Reds secure Champions League progress
Liverpool cruised into the knockout stages of the Champions League as they thrashed Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam. The Reds took a perhaps undeserved lead into the break after a dinked Mohamed Salah finish rounded off their best move of the half. However, they went up a gear in the second...
