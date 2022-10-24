Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to record a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, just the third such game in his career.
Cowboys BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Practice with Knee Injury
The Dallas Cowboys were fired up by the return of Dak Prescott, but it was the finishing touches from Ezekiel Elliott that secured a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers
Tom Brady faced the trolling of Antonio Brown on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs dropped to 3-4.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs
The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend. Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.
Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday
The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
NFL investigating allegation that refs asked Mike Evans for autograph
The incident occurred following Tampa Bay's loss to Carolina.
NBC Sports
Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush
The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Bears for Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The trade was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network.
Former NFL Coach: Vrabel Will Do 'Whatever is Necessary'
Eric Mangini, who once coached Vrabel, says the Tennessee Titans boss is successful because he values "flexibility" over "ego."
Breaking: Jets, Jaguars Agree To Notable Running Back Trade
The New York Jets believe this could be a special season and a Monday-night trade proves just that. The Jets learned on Monday that talented rookie running back Breece Hall is going to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. The NFC East franchise worked quickly to find his ...
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Report: Raiders Trade DL Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys
Dallas is adding help to its interior defensive line.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NFL
NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game
The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The two officials in question, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, appeared to ask for Evans' signature in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The league is examining their interaction, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson says he did high knees up and down the aisle on Broncos’ flight to London
The Broncos had a long flight to London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and quarterback Russell Wilson says he made the most of his time. Wilson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game, said that while his teammates slept, he was exercising in the aisle to make sure his legs are ready for this week’s game.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? 'Not Seeing It!' Says Buffalo Insider
The Rams continue to think they might bring back OBJ, and the Chiefs are now being mentioned. And ... is Beckham to Buffalo still in play?
NBC Sports
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
