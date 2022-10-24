ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs

The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush

The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Bears for Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The trade was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network.
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game

The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The two officials in question, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, appeared to ask for Evans' signature in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The league is examining their interaction, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season

The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
