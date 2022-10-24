Bourbon, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Belgrade, 25 year old Ethan Hunter Civey, is facing eight years in prison after he pled guilty to abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, in the case of the death of 18 year old Mikayla Jones. Civey was sentenced Friday. Jones's decomposing body was found close to Route M, between Caledonia and Irondale, in Washington County May 20th of 2021. Civey and 34 year old Andrew T. Pierce, of Irondale, were charged in Washington County. It's said the teen died about May 5th of 2021. Authorities believe Jones died of an accidental drug overdose during the time she was with Civey and Pierce. Pierce is facing one count of Abandonment of a Corpse and three counts of Tampering with Evidence. He rejected a plea agreement and has a jury trial set in the case.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO