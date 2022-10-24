ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon, MO

Bourbon, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Cuba High School basketball team will have a game with Bourbon High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cuba High School
Bourbon High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sullivan Independent News

Eagles Dominate In Last Regular Season Game

The Sullivan Eagles gave a stellar performance at their last regular season football game on Thursday. The home crowd showed up to support Sullivan against the North County Raiders. Last season, the Raiders shutout Sullivan, 37-0. Sullivan’s dominance didn’t let North County get away with that again. The Eagles defeated the Raiders, 34-13.
SULLIVAN, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois lands commitment from 3-star Edge prospect out of Missouri

Illinois football is off to a 6-1 start to the 2022 season, and the Illini are capitalizing on that hot stretch on the recruiting trail. Monday morning, Bret Bielema and Illinois received a commitment from Alex Bray. Bray is a 6-foot-4 and 250 lb. Edge prospect out of Marquette Senior High School in Chesterfield, Missouri.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
kfmo.com

Missouri Mines Fall Rocks Event Saturday

(Park Hills, MO) This year's Fall Rocks event, at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, is this Saturday evening. Site Administrator, Art Hebrank, says it's a free program designed for families. Hebrank also says besides the normal attractions they'll have a large piece of mining equipment from the Doe Run Company kids can get their picture taken with.
PARK HILLS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store

On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO

Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
WENTZVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
FENTON, MO
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Auto supplier Piston Automotive to open Wentzville facility

Automotive supplier Piston Automotive will open a $10 million facility in the St. Louis suburb of Wentzville, creating 204 new jobs, according to a Department of Economic Development news release. The new facility will allow the Michigan-based company a greater capacity to produce a variety of components for automotive manufacturers.
WENTZVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash

A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Civey Sentenced to Eight Years

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Belgrade, 25 year old Ethan Hunter Civey, is facing eight years in prison after he pled guilty to abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, in the case of the death of 18 year old Mikayla Jones. Civey was sentenced Friday. Jones's decomposing body was found close to Route M, between Caledonia and Irondale, in Washington County May 20th of 2021. Civey and 34 year old Andrew T. Pierce, of Irondale, were charged in Washington County. It's said the teen died about May 5th of 2021. Authorities believe Jones died of an accidental drug overdose during the time she was with Civey and Pierce. Pierce is facing one count of Abandonment of a Corpse and three counts of Tampering with Evidence. He rejected a plea agreement and has a jury trial set in the case.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dr. Craig Ruble on hip and knee pain and potential replacement options

(Jefferson County) Hip and knee pain isn’t something you have to just deal with as you get older. There are treatment options that can relieve that pain. Dr. Craig Ruble is an orthopedic surgeon with Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He describes the different types of knee pain as well as hip pain.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
579
Followers
778
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy