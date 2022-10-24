Read full article on original website
Related
“My price will only go up”: Collectors bet on nostalgia as they resell McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals
One of the most fascinating things about the business of collectibles is the way in which items are assigned value in relation to other items that may seem nearly identical to outsiders. For instance, I once watched a man pull into a Kentucky liquor store parking lot and set up about a dozen bottles of bourbon on his unlatched pick-up tailgate. A few minutes later, another man cradling a single bottle under each arm met him there. After a few moments of chit-chat, they swapped collections.
WJLA
Mr. Bake adds sweetness to your scares with festive Halloween cupcakes
7NewsDC — With Halloween around the corner, there's plenty of scares in store this week. But there's always room a little sweetness as well -- so Kareem 'Mr. Bake' Queeman joined us with a sugary round of creepy cupcakes.
hotelnewsme.com
A MYSTERIOUS HALLOWEEN POTION AT COUQLEY FRENCH BISTRO & BAR
Halloween is the only time of the year when children and adults can indulge in an abundance of guilt-free sweets and dress up in spectacular costumes. To celebrate the frightful occasion, Couqley French Bistro & Bar has brewed a limited-edition potion, The Bloody Daiquiri, that will be available all day from the 29th to the 31st of October.
'Secret' Relaxation Spot in the Magic Kingdom Is the Perfect Place to Unwind
Disney's Magic Kingdom, one of the happiest places on earth is magical, mystical, and whimsical indeed. A customary visit is jam packed with adventure, activities, and a full itinerary. Thank goodness there's a "secret" relaxation spot that's a perfect place to unwind and relax in between the mayhem!. Checkout this...
Comments / 0