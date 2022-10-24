ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

“My price will only go up”: Collectors bet on nostalgia as they resell McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals

One of the most fascinating things about the business of collectibles is the way in which items are assigned value in relation to other items that may seem nearly identical to outsiders. For instance, I once watched a man pull into a Kentucky liquor store parking lot and set up about a dozen bottles of bourbon on his unlatched pick-up tailgate. A few minutes later, another man cradling a single bottle under each arm met him there. After a few moments of chit-chat, they swapped collections.
KENTUCKY STATE
hotelnewsme.com

A MYSTERIOUS HALLOWEEN POTION AT COUQLEY FRENCH BISTRO & BAR

Halloween is the only time of the year when children and adults can indulge in an abundance of guilt-free sweets and dress up in spectacular costumes. To celebrate the frightful occasion, Couqley French Bistro & Bar has brewed a limited-edition potion, The Bloody Daiquiri, that will be available all day from the 29th to the 31st of October.

