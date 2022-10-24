Oregon’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best kickers and punters

By René Ferrán, Mike Wilson, Bob Lundeberg, Mitchell Forde and Paul Valencia

Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top returning players in Oregon high school football. Our next list focuses on the kickers and punters.

IMPORTANT NOTE: These lists were compiled early in the season and are based mostly on last year’s performances and what happened in the first few weeks of this season. Before the season ends, we will be highlighting many of the new stars who have emerged this fall.

There are hundreds of standout football players in Oregon and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about any other players you think should be added!

K Charlie Beyer, Kennedy, senior

The first-team 2A all-state kicker made 20 of 26 PATs for the state runner-up Trojans last season.

K/P Kadyn Butcher, Jesuit, junior

Butcher became one of the state’s top placekickers last season, earning second-team all-Metro honors in going 61 for 63 on PATs and making 2 of 3 field goals. Coach Ken Potter expects him to improve upon his 44.3-yard average on kickoffs. “He has great range and has really improved his strength,” Potter said. “He’s a big plus for us.”

K Aimar Cancinos, Scappoose, senior

He's a soccer player who handles kickoffs and the long field goals for Scappoose football on Friday nights. In his first season of football, he earned second-team all-league recognition. He’s a weapon on kickoffs for his ability to kick deep and his true aim to kick it to the deep corner of the field. As far as field goals: “He’s the kind of guy, you get inside the 25- or 30-(yard line), you have a chance to score,” coach Sean McNabb said. “With some work, he can kick at the next level.”

K/P Owen Cheyne, Henley, senior

Cheyne was an all-Skyline selection at four positions last season, receiving honorable mention as a placekicker (21 for 32 on PATs, 2 for 3 on field goals) and punter (40.4-yard average).

K Jeremiah Cordle, Eagle Point, junior

Cordle was the only returning Eagle Point player who made the all-Midwestern list last fall, earning second-team honors after going 28 for 30 on PATs and kicking two field goals.

K Keaton Emmett, Lakeridge, junior

Coach Spencer Phillips describes his all-TRL honorable mention kicker as “nails” for how he solidified the kicking game for the Pacers last season, going 37 of 41 on PATs and making both of his field goal tries. “He has gotten a lot stronger since last offseason and has taken his kicking game to a new level,” Phillips said.

K Oscar Hatangimana, Gresham, senior

The 5-10, 212-pound Hatangimana was an honorable mention all-Mt. Hood kicker last fall who went 5 for 7 on PATs in the Gophers’ opener this season.

P Luke Higginson, Crater, senior

Higginson received second-team all-Midwestern recognition as a punter last season, averaging close to 35 yards on 34 punts.

K/P Gage Huryck, West Linn, junior

Hurych capped a season in which he received all-state honorable mention by kicking the winning field goal in overtime to defeat Lakeridge in the 2021 state quarterfinals. He finished 48 of 51 on PATs and 4 for 4 on field goals. He averaged 35.8 yards per punt and had nine touchbacks on kickoffs.

K/P Ridge Jantzi, Salem Academy, junior

Jantzi was a 2A all-state honorable mention selection at punter last season, averaging 28.1 yards per punt. He also made 19 of his 20 extra-point kicks.

K/P Benito Jennings, Pendleton, junior

Jennings is a do-everything dynamo for the Buckaroos, making the all-NWOC East list at three positions last fall — first team at placekicker (28 for 35 on PATs) and second team in the secondary (three interceptions) and at punter (38-yard average on 19 punts). “Benito is a very talented athlete with top-end ball skills,” coach Eric Davis said.

K/P J.T. Knobloch-Scott, North Medford, senior

Knobloch-Scott transferred from Cascade Christian, where he was a first-team 3A all-state punter (36.7-yard average with a long of 54 yards) and second-team kicker (34 for 37 on PATS, 2 for 3 on field goals with a long of 48) for the Challengers last fall.

K Anthony Martinez, Century, senior

Martinez made his mark as a junior in the kicking game, going 21 for 21 on PATs and making his only field-goal attempt in earning all-Pacific second-team honors. “Anthony is the best kicker that I have seen,” coach Danny Kernan said. “He can kick any type of kickoff that you ask him but can also hit 45-plus-yard field goals.”

K Henry Masters, Tigard, senior

Masters took over placekicking duties when Nate Duenas went down with an injury last year, making 11 of 14 PATs and 2 of 3 field goals, including a 39-yarder. This season, he’s gone 12 of 13 on PATs and kicked a field goal.

K Jack Nguyen, Creswell, senior

Nguyen last season starred as a quarterback and linebacker for the Bulldogs, but it was at kicker where he earned 2A all-state honors, making the third team after going 11 for 13 on PATs and posting a 25% touchback rate on kickoffs. He won a district title and placed fourth in the high hurdles at the 3A state track meet.

P Ryan Oliver, Lakeridge, senior

Oliver not only has started at quarterback for three seasons for the Pacers, but he’s also served as the team’s punter, earning first-team all-Three Rivers recognition last season, averaging 41.3 yards per punt with a long of 60 yards.

K/P John Remily, La Grande, senior

Remily joined the football program last year from the soccer team and had an immediate impact, converting on 24 of 28 PATs and making his only field-goal attempt in earning first-team all-GOL at placekicker and punter. He also stepped in for a few games when injuries ravaged the secondary. “He has really worked on his kicking game in the offseason,” coach Rich McIlmoil said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him kick this year.”

P Drew Rodriguez, Sprague, senior

One of the most electric players in the state , Rodriguez made first-team all-league on offense, defense and special teams a season ago and was even a second-team all-league punter.

P Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview, senior

As a junior, Schwartz made the all-NWOC East first team as a receiver and a punter, averaging 35 yards on his 22 punts.

P Kellen Segel, Grant, senior

Segel, an all-state pitcher and infielder, is both the starting quarterback and a first-team all-PIL punter for the Generals, averaging 34.8 yards per punt with a long of 62 yards.

P Jonathan Shannon, Central Linn, junior

Shannon was a first-team all-league and 2A all-state honorable mention selection as a sophomore. He also plays running back and linebacker for the Cobras this season. “They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that adage couldn’t be more accurate for this native Texan’s leg strength,” coach Ryan Palmer said.

K Hudson Spike, Baker, junior

As a sophomore, Spike was a second-team all-GOL selection at placekicker after making 18 of 25 PATs. “He has great hands, is long and athletic and a smart player,” Bulldogs coach Jason Ramos said.

P Austin Stockwell, St. Helens, junior

This special teams guy is, well, special. (He is more than special teams, though. He can play running back and defensive back.) A year ago, he got second-team all-league recognition as a punter, and coach Cory Young said, “He’s probably a better kicker than he is a punter.”

K Oliver Thake, Grant, senior

Thake gave the Generals a sweep of the all-PIL special teams first-team slots last season, going 31 of 34 on PATs.

P Leithan Thompson, Sandy, senior

Thompson made the all-Mt. Hood list at three positions last season, including the first team at punter, where he averaged 37.6 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards.

P Jack Wagner, Tualatin, senior

As a junior, Wagner made the all-Three Rivers second team as both a safety and punter, averaging 38.4 yards per punt.

K Juan Zaragoza-Perez, West Albany, junior

Zaragoza-Perez earned all-Mid-Willamette honorable mention last season, when he went 38 of 42 on PATs and made all five of his field goal attempts with a long of 31 yards.

