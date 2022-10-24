ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman guilty of fatal crash, drunk driving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving. A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
CASPIANA, LA
KSLA

Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Barksdale airman killed, others injured in Texas traffic crash

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- A member of the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard was killed and three others were injured in a traffic crash Monday afternoon near Athens, Texas. Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo died in the crash. In addition, another Barksdale airman received significant injuries and is...
ATHENS, TX
ktalnews.com

Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man arrested after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, TX
ktalnews.com

SPD attempt to serve warrant leads to standoff with suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are in the Lakeshore neighborhood who refused to come out when police arrived to serve an arrest warrant. Officers arrived in the 3700 block of W. College Street to serve felony arrest warrants to an unnamed suspect. The suspect then barricaded themselves inside the house and is possibly armed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shooting victim drives to hospital, Marshall man arrested

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North just before 2:30 p.m. on October 25. According to witness statements...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash

MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
MARSHALL, TX

