Read full article on original website
Related
27-Yera-Old Bobby Sims Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Caddo Parish (Caddo Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday night in south Caddo Parish. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims of Coushatta.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman guilty of fatal crash, drunk driving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving. A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.
KSLA
Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman faces five to 30 years in prison for causing a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana. A three-woman, three-man jury in Caddo District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom unanimously found 43-year-old Angella Marshall guilty...
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
KSLA
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
KTBS
Barksdale airman killed, others injured in Texas traffic crash
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- A member of the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard was killed and three others were injured in a traffic crash Monday afternoon near Athens, Texas. Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo died in the crash. In addition, another Barksdale airman received significant injuries and is...
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
ktalnews.com
Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
KSLA
Man arrested after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
ktalnews.com
SPD attempt to serve warrant leads to standoff with suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are in the Lakeshore neighborhood who refused to come out when police arrived to serve an arrest warrant. Officers arrived in the 3700 block of W. College Street to serve felony arrest warrants to an unnamed suspect. The suspect then barricaded themselves inside the house and is possibly armed.
EXCLUSIVE: Federal lawsuit filed against Louisiana police officers
A federal lawsuit was filed against Minden police officers after a 58-year-old victim of an accident was pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and handcuffed.
KSLA
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
KSLA
Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the Red River Parish resident who was mortally injured in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night in southern Caddo Parish. He is 27-year-old Bobby Sims. The Coushatta man was ejected from his truck during the...
ktalnews.com
Shooting victim drives to hospital, Marshall man arrested
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North just before 2:30 p.m. on October 25. According to witness statements...
KTBS
1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash
MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
East Texas man charged with criminally negligent homicide after fatal motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The crash occurred on Oct. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Harrison County on […]
KSLA
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
Comments / 0